England and Scotland football postponements: Which games have been called off today?

After a weekend of snow played havoc with the football schedule, it's the turn of the rain to impact Saturday's fixture list.
Games in the Sky Bet EFL have already been called off, with others being postponed following pitch inspections on Saturday morning.
The top-flight is largely unaffected so far, but those contests taking place elsewhere in the Football League have been hit by the weather.
Waterlogged pitches are the main causes of today's postponements. Further inspections are also in place across the pyramid in the hours leading up to kick-off.
Here, we outline which games have been called off on Saturday December 9.
Last updated at 14:30 GMT (09/12/23)
