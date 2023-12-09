Sporting Life
The Sky Bet EFL ball

England and Scotland football postponements: Which games have been called off today?

By Tom Carnduff
14:34 · SAT December 09, 2023

After a weekend of snow played havoc with the football schedule, it's the turn of the rain to impact Saturday's fixture list.

Games in the Sky Bet EFL have already been called off, with others being postponed following pitch inspections on Saturday morning.

The top-flight is largely unaffected so far, but those contests taking place elsewhere in the Football League have been hit by the weather.

Waterlogged pitches are the main causes of today's postponements. Further inspections are also in place across the pyramid in the hours leading up to kick-off.

Here, we outline which games have been called off on Saturday December 9.

Last updated at 14:30 GMT (09/12/23)

Premier League

All games on...

Sky Bet Championship

All games on...

Sky Bet League One

All games on...

Sky Bet League Two

  • Bradford vs Salford
  • Barrow vs Gillingham
  • Forest Green vs Wrexham
  • Mansfield vs MK Dons
  • Sutton vs Harrogate

FA Trophy

  • Halifax vs Altrincham
  • Rochdale vs Gateshead
  • Wealdstone vs Billericay
  • Weston-Super-Mare vs Woking

FOOTBALL TIPS