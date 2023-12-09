England and Scotland football postponements: Which games have been called off today?

Games in the Sky Bet EFL have already been called off, with others being postponed following pitch inspections on Saturday morning.

The top-flight is largely unaffected so far, but those contests taking place elsewhere in the Football League have been hit by the weather.

Waterlogged pitches are the main causes of today's postponements. Further inspections are also in place across the pyramid in the hours leading up to kick-off.

Here, we outline which games have been called off on Saturday December 9.

Last updated at 14:30 GMT (09/12/23)

Premier League

All games on...

Sky Bet Championship

All games on...

Sky Bet League One

All games on...

Sky Bet League Two

Bradford vs Salford

Barrow vs Gillingham

Forest Green vs Wrexham

Mansfield vs MK Dons

Sutton vs Harrogate

FA Trophy