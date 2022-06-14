The draws with Germany and Italy were bookended by a famous Hungary double, with the shock 1-0 triumph in Budapest – their first win against England since 1962 – followed by a Molineux massacre.

Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions boss has plenty of food for thought after failing to win any of June’s four fixtures.

‣ Winless run extended to four games ‣ Worst home defeat since 1928 ‣ Close to relegation in the Nations League ‣ No goal from open play in over SIX hours England's June international break went from bad to worse with a 4-0 loss against Hungary! pic.twitter.com/ig6F0068ab

Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a Zsolt Nagy screamer and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag’s cool finish on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.

This was the worst possible end to England’s taxing run of four Nations League matches in just 11 days and leaves a bitter taste in the mouth with just two September matches to go until the World Cup.

The Three Lions were outthought and outfought in Wolverhampton as Hungary won in England for just the second time. The other victory was the Mighty Magyars’ famous 6-3 triumph at Wembley in 1953.