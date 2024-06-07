Sporting Life
England lose to Iceland

England 0-1 Iceland: Three Lions lose final pre-Euro friendly

By Sporting Life
21:56 · FRI June 07, 2024

England’s last match before Euro 2024 ended in boos at the final whistle after Gareth Southgate’s side stumbled to a defeat against Iceland that was as disappointing as it was surprising.

What was supposed to be a relatively straightforward send-off friendly instead ended in an alarming loss to a nation that will be watching this summer’s tournament from afar.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson put Iceland into a shock early lead and lacklustre England could not find a response on a night when poor finishing prevented the night being any worse than 1-0.

Southgate had named his final 26-man squad for the Euros on the eve of the friendly in a bid to avoid distraction, but perhaps it made those involved too content and fearful about injuries.

Losing to the side 72nd in the world rankings certainly provides more questions than answers, especially given the way they managed to open England up at times.

Iceland’s winner came from all too easily slicing through the hosts in the 12th minute, with goalscorer Thorsteinsson also wasting a glorious chance at a second after the visitors got in behind.

This was more about fitness than result for Southgate’s side, but looking open defensively and toothless at the other end, managing just one shot on target, is far from ideal nine days out from facing Serbia.

