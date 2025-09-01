Emiliano Martinez next club odds: Manchester United clear odds-on favourites

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is priced at a short 2/5 to make the move to Manchester United before the summer transfer window ends.

Premier League clubs have until 7pm on Monday to complete any deals, an adjustment from the previous 11pm deadline used in recent years. Martinez is yet to make an appearance for Villa this season, with boss Unai Emery avoiding any questioning on him before the 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday. When asked to explain his absence, Emery's repeated answer was "Marco Bizot", his starting goalkeeper on the night.

Short and sweet! Unai Emery's response to questions around Emiliano Martinez... 🧤 pic.twitter.com/f0pPhILNfn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2025

Emiliano Martinez to sign for before September 2 2025 (odds via Sky Bet) Manchester United - 2/5

Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club - 11/10

Any Saudi Pro League Club - 7/1 Odds correct at 0850 BST (01/09/25)

Significant focus is on the potential arrival of a goalkeeper at Old Trafford given the struggling form of duo Altay Bayindir and André Onana. Martinez has been linked across the summer with a move to United and yet, on the morning of deadline day, he remains an Aston Villa player. Sky Bet go 11/10 that it's still the case when the window closes, with a move to the Saudi Pro League made a 7/1 chance at this stage. Manchester City - who are expected to complete a deal for PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma - are next at 40/1.