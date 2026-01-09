El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions, tips, best bets and Supercopa de España preview

Football betting tips: El Clasico Supercopa de España final 2.5pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime at 20/21 (bet365) 1.5pts Raphinha to score anytime at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Kylian Mbappe to score 2+ goals at 5/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Raphinha to score 2+ goals at 17/2 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Mbappe and Raphinha to score 2+ goals at 50/1 (Sky Bet) Note: All bets are 'normal time' (i.e. in 90 minutes/not extra-time and penalties) only Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

For the fourth straight season we get the luxury of an El Clasico for the Supercopa de España final, once again held in Saudi Arabia. In the previous three, Barcelona have bragging rights by winning two, and the Catalonians will come into this one as firm favourites to win another.

Barcelona won the Super Cup against Real Madrid last season

That's because, not only did they have the easier of the semi-finals, beating Athletic Club 5-0 as opposed to a hard-fought 2-1 Real win against Madrid rivals Atletico, but Hansi Flick's side have Real's number at the moment, winning three of the last five. Real Madrid did win the sole league meeting so far this season at the Bernabeu, but we will swerve the 1X2 market and focus elsewhere. What catches the eye is the sheer number of goals El Clasico has delivered of late. All of the last 10 head-to-heads have gone over 2.5 goals, eight have seen both teams score, seven have seen over 3.5 goals and four have seen over 4.5 goals. Unsurprisingly the bookies are aware of this and have priced the lines accordingly, with just 2/5 available for over 2.5 and 10/11 for over 3.5. The three Supercopa meetings have been even more nuts, with results being 3-1, 4-1 and 5-2 for an average of 5.33 goals. Whether playing in a foreign country has anything to do with that remains to be seen. Either way, with goals on the menu we have to chance goalscorers. First up is RAPHINHA, and we'll back him TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at 6/4 and 17/2 respectively.

Since returning from injury, the Brazilian has picked up where he left off, scoring in six goals in his seven starts, including two braces. He's averaged 0.65 xG per 90 this season making his anytime price look massive, while he simply loves playing against Real Madrid. He scored in three of the four meetings between the sides last season, firing five goals in total, a tally that featured two braces including one in this exact fixture, the Supercopa. We have to also back Real's talisman KYLIAN MBAPPE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 20/21. It's an odds-on price but is still laced in value. The Frenchman has been injured so is touch-and-go to start, though the Madrid press are fully expecting him to lead the line for Los Blancos.