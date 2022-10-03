Fresh from a derby defeat, Spurs travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday three of the Champions League. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Champions League

Eintracht Frankfurt are an inconsistent side and have won just two of their six matches on home soil this season. However, they have won three successive games and confidence will be high after their excellent performance in victory over Union Berlin at the weekend. Oliver Glasner’s men put in an incredibly professional performance despite being down to 10 men for the final 22 minutes of action. Union deployed a 3-5-2 formation, as they often do, and it’s one that guided them to top spot and an unbeaten start across their first seven matches of the new campaign. Frankfurt were able to handle them and remained resolute defensively.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three, which includes a trip to Portugal where they were defeated 2-0 by Sporting Lisbon. Antonio Conte looks set to make a couple of changes to the side that lost the north London Derby at the weekend and could also deploy a 3-5-2 formation should Richarlison drop to the bench. We saw Arsenal dominate possession and look as though they could create chances at any point of their choosing. That’s not to say Frankfurt will do the same but they certainly have the quality to pose a number of problems - the Eagles are scoring an average of two goals per match in the Bundesliga this season. A lot has been said about why Conte didn’t change things at The Emirates but it looks as though he is aware of Spurs' limitations and with such a quick turnaround it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them struggle once again on the European stage. CLICK HERE to back Frankfurt draw no bet with Sky Bet At the prices, we can play it safe and get some value on FRANKFURT DRAW NO BET.

Frankfurt v Tottenham score prediction and best bets
Score prediction: Frankfurt 2-1 Tottenham