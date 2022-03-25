Sporting Life
Egypt players celebrate their opening goal against Senegal
Egypt players celebrate their opening goal against Senegal

Egypt 1-0 Senegal: Salah’s men take charge of crucial tie

By Sporting Life
22:42 · FRI March 25, 2022

Mohamed Salah inspired his Egypt team to victory over Senegal in the first leg of their World Cup play-off in Cairo.

Saliou Ciss's own goal came just four minutes in, but it was the invention of Liverpool man forward that created the opportunity, Salah’s close-range effort rebounding off the crossbar and in off the Senegalese defender.

From thereon Egypt were content to sit in and defend their lead, falling back into their pragmatic style, even in front of their own supporters.

Salah’s club mate Sadio Mane was certainly Senegal’s star man, constantly threatening on the left side, but he couldn’t inspire a crucial equaliser for his team.

The defeat was Senegal’s first since they were beaten by Algeria in the 2019 AFCON final.

It was fitting revenge for Egypt, who lost to Senegal on penalties in the final of the African Cup of Nations, with the North African side taking a crucial advantage into the second leg – which will be played on Tuesday.

