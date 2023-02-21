George Gamble takes a look at the two EFL Trophy midweek matches, picking out a best bet for each area final.

Football betting tips: EFL Trophy 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' in Accrington Stanley v Bolton at 23/20 (General) 1pt Plymouth to win to nil v Cheltenham at 9/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Plymouth v Cheltenham Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Plymouth 8/15 | Draw 16/5 | Cheltenham 17/4 Cheltenham have struggled for form in recent weeks having won just two of their last ten outings and suffering six defeats in that time. Wade Elliott’s men will be hoping they can stop the rot but a trip to Home Park isn’t an ideal venue to try and make that happen. The Pilgrims have suffered just one defeat across their last 14 competitive outings and that came in a narrow 1-0 defeat away to current league leaders Sheffield Wednesday. However, on home soil Plymouth have been utterly dominant and have secured victory in 15 of their last 19 such games across all competitions, losing just once. The visitors did win their last road fixture away at Cambridge United and that ended a poor run of four consecutive defeats away from home. They were unable to build on that and were dealt a 4-0 humbling on home turf at the hands of Barnsley at the weekend, which is not ideal preparation for this clash.

The hosts are currently the favourites to go on and win this competition and they will feel confident they can secure victory. They were held 0-0 at home by Fleetwood Town at the weekend, although they will feel they should have added another win to their tally. It seems unlikely that they will draw blanks for two consecutive home games considering that was just the second time this season they have failed to score at home, and the hosts look primed for a win here. The market expects a home win but the price is not appealing for a straight victory. However, only five sides in League One have failed to score in more away matches than the Robins, and PLYMOUTH likely to dictate this encounter from start to finish, a home WIN TO NIL looks an interesting angle. CLICK HERE to back Plymouth to win to nil with Sky Bet Cheltenham’s status as a League One club looks under serious threat and the mood in the camp will not help them to defy the odds here. Expect a professional performance from Steven Schumacher’s side as they not only win but keep a clean sheet in the process. Score prediction: Plymouth 2-0 Cheltenham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1100 GMT (21/02/23)

Accrington v Bolton Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Accrington 16/5 | Draw 13/5 | Bolton 4/5 Accrington have endured a tough campaign so far and currently sit just a single point above the relegation zone. They have found goals hard to come by this season having netted just 26 goals in their 30 league outings and they’ve scored just twice in their last five league games. Bolton have different ambitions this season as they sit firmly in the playoff places. They have won five of their last six league matches, and have conceded just twice in that time and boss Ian Evatt will be hoping his men can clinch victory here. The hosts will be getting sick of looking over their shoulders as they hover over the drop zone and preserving their status as a League One outfit will of course be the primary objective for the season. But there is cause for concern as only four sides in the division have failed to score at home in more matches than the Reds this term. In fact, they’ve only scored one more goal than bottom side Forest Green Rovers this season and that needs to improve. The Trotters on the other hand are flying. Half of their away league outings have been settled by a single-goal margin and with an opportunity to get to the final of this competition, another closely fought clash can be expected. The hosts could struggle to make much of an impact here given they’ve managed to hit the back of the net on just two occasions across their last five league fixtures. That’s not ideal preparation for this encounter and given they sit inside the top eight for shots faced per game on average, they could be in for a tough night against Bolton. The visitors did lose 1-0 in their last away match against Wycombe, but Bolton dominated, and if Ian Evatt decides to field a strong team for this clash, it could be one-way traffic for the majority of the evening. Bolton are rightly coming into this one as the market favourites at around 4/5, but the price available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' makes real appeal. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet That can be backed at 23/20 and considering it’s landed more often than not in both of these team’s respective matches, as well as the fact it could be quite a tentative affair, it looks a standout pick. Score prediction: Accrington 0-2 Bolton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct 1100 GMT (21/02/23)