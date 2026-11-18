Football betting tips: EFL Championship 1pt Blackburn to be relegated at 10/1 (Betfred) League Two 1pt e.w. Chesterfield to win the title at 12/1 (bet365, 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt Shrewsbury top seven finish at 5/1 (General) 0.5pt Shrewsbury top three finish at 25/1 (bet365) 1pt e.w. Louie Marsh (Chesterfield) top goalscorer at 25/1 (BetVictor, 1/4 1,2,3) 0.25pt e.w. Josh Stones (York) top goalscorer at 200/1 (BetVictor, 1/4 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

There’s so much to get through and not enough time, so I’ll spare the pleasantries. This is pure outright punting via the EFL, you can find my antepost article here and some in-season plays here, here and here. I’ve had a look at the Championship relegation market in this piece but the main focus is on League Two’s play-off picture, automatic promotion and title odds. Plus another look at the top goalscorer market.

Championship relegation BLACKBURN are sitting pretty in the Championship. We’re 15 games in and Rovers are 11 clear of the relegation zone and only three points off the play-offs. And yet, they are a bigger price to finish in the top eight then they are TO BE RELEGATED with some firms. Despite the table - which lies - I’ll be tipping the latter at 10s with a point stake for three reasons; the data, their upcoming fixtures and the sad news regarding Tony Mowbray.

Blackburn Rovers wish to share the following statement on behalf of Tony Mowbray.



🔗 https://t.co/RZDRLanZEq#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/L8WaIaebKX — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) November 17, 2026

According to expected points, Stoke are the biggest over-achievers in the second tier, then it’s Blackburn. So far this season Rovers have outscored their xGF by +6.5, and overperformed their xGA (-3.5), sitting seven points better off as a result. A big part of this is the fine form of Andri Gudjohnsen. He’s scored 10 times from 20 shots, only failing to net with two of his 12 shots on target. Staggering form but perhaps unsustainable.

Blackburn’s form has been patchy and they are entering a season defining run of games up until Christmas. They head to Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, go to Watford, Bolton and Southampton and host Charlton, Norwich and Derby. Blackburn's fixtures, results and stats With the exception of Saints, who have title ambitions and Norwich who have found their form, that’s five games against the bottom six sides in the xG table - Blackburn being the other. Navigating this run will be difficult, and it’s impossible to ignore the impact Mowbray’s absence could have. He’s stepped back for health reasons but will return when he feels up to it. He has worked wonders at Blackburn this season, in increasingly difficult circumstances.

League Two title race League Two is as tight as ever - with the exception of leaders Salford who are six points clear at the top. Barnet are second with 26 points, three points clear of Grimsby on 23 in third, who are five points clear of Port Vale all the way down in 17th. The beauty is, Salford are generally odds on for the title and Barnet are a best price of 3/1 - the former certainly seems too short which is why I want to take on the Ammies at this point. They lost their first three games but have not lost since (W10 D2). Nine of those games have been settled by a goal or less and the fine margin nature of this hot streak worries me. They are over-performing their underlying data which - barring a top six xGA - is pretty average as well.

At 12/1, CHESTERFIELD are worth a punt TO WIN THE TITLE. On a personal level, I don’t trust them because their inconsistency is galling, they have only won back-to-back games once this season and have only won two of their last six in the league (W2 D2 L2). It’s part of the reason they are such a good price because data wise, they are one of the best in the division, plus they have this knack of picking up points against the best sides in the division. In four games against sides above them, they’ve won three and drawn one. Since promotion from the National League, the Spireites have finished seventh on 70 points (14 off the title) and sixth on 78 points (11 points off the title) so are trending in the right direction.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook

At 5/1 and 25/1, SHREWSBURY are also worth a poke TO FINISH IN THE TOP 3 and TO FINISH IN THE TOP 7. The Shrews are currently tucked into the middle of the pack and within striking distance of the automatic promotion spots. Interestingly though, they rank third for expected points, ahead of Salford, Barnet and York. It is worth pointing out they have played a couple more games than some of the sides around them but some would argue points on the board is better than games in hand. Anyway, after losing four of their opening five league games, they’ve only lost two of their next 10 (W5 D3). The majority of their points have come against the sides towards the bottom of the table and with Chesterfield, Cheltenham, York, Port Vale and Walsall all to play before Christmas, it’ll be interesting to see how they measure up against sides around them. If Gavin Cowan’s side can pick up a few points though, these play-off and automatic promotion prices won’t stick around.

League Two top goalscorer Barnet’s Kabongo Tshimanga has been ruled out for three months, he’s League Two’s top goalscorer with 10 goals this season. So, it’s worth having another look at the division's market.

Goals scored Kabongo Tshimanga - 10

Aaron Drinan, Aaron Pressley, Charlie McCann - 9

Paul Mullin - 8

Ollie Pearce, Josh Woods - 7

Alex Newbu, Charlie Lakin, Ronan Hale, Louie Marsh - 6

At 25/1 with BetVictor, LOUIE MARSH is worth a tout to finish as TOP GOALSCORER. He’s netted six times for Chesterfield this season (most) and is towards the top of the charts for xG, shots and shots on target per 90. On loan from Sheffield United for the season, he should remain in North Derbyshire until May and having cemented his place in the XI in recent weeks, will fancy his chances of bagging a few more goals. The Spireites are joint-second for goals scored, second for xG created, second for touches in the opposition box and top for shots on target per game.

At 200s, I also cannot resist another punt on JOSH STONES at York. I tipped him at the start of the season, unaware he was missing the start of the season with an injury. Stones is back fit now and having netted recently in the FA Cup, will be ready to take the division by storm. Obviously, considering the price, there’s several issues with this bet. The most pressing being Stones hasn’t scored a league goal, putting him 10 goals off the pace. This was the case last season though. Stones had only scored two goals and started two games heading into mid-November. After a good performance in the FA Cup 1st round, he went on to start 26 of the remaining 31 and scored 16 including that goal against Rochdale to clinch the title last season.

⚽ In case you somehow missed it, here's THE goal Josh Stones scored exactly two months ago...#YCFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/D7XJwlXnDC — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) June 25, 2026

That was under a different manager though and current gaffer Scott Lindsay has lots of attacking options. Ollie Pearce has played upfront, so too has Jovan Malcolm with Ollie Banks, Joe Grey, Frankie Maguire, Alex Newby and even Alex Hunt all options in the two 10 slots behind. So, breaking into this attack will be no mean feat for Stones. It’s also worth noting York do their best work on their own patch. They’ve taken 17 of 23 points at home and all bar nine of their 25 goals have come on their own patch. So, aside from the fact Stones hasn’t scored a league goal yet, might not play regularly and his side only really scores at home, the 200/1 available looks a cracking price. A tentative quarter point each way is definitely the way to play this one.