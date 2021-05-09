Horse Racing
Tom Cairney: Fulham captain lifts the Sky Bet Championship play-off final trophy at Wembley

Sky Bet EFL play-offs 2020/21: Fixtures, dates and teams; Championship, League One, League Two

By Sporting Life
16:00 · SUN May 09, 2021

With the regular Sky Bet EFL season now over, and the play-offs dates confirmed, we round-up all you need to know ahead of the inevitable end-of-season drama, including the race to clinch the final place in the Premier League from the Championship.

Who qualified for the play-offs?

Brentford, Swansea, Barnsley and Bournemouth finished third to sixth respectively in the Sky Bet Championship.

All four were guaranteed a play-off place with two rounds of fixtures still to play, Brentford even earlier, with results on the final day seeing Barnsley switch places with Bournemouth in the table.

In League One, Oxford clinched their place on the final day, overtaking Portsmouth and pipping Charlton on goal difference, to join Blackpool, Sunderland and Lincoln in the top six.

The play-off race in League Two also went to the last round of fixtures, as Morecambe and Newport were joined by Forest Green and Tranmere.

When and where are the play-off semi-finals?

Championship play-off semi-finals kick-off times:

  • Bournemouth v Brentford: Monday, May 17, 6pm
  • Barnsley v Swansea: Tuesday, May 18, 8.15pm
  • Brentford v Bournemouth: Saturday, May 22, 12.30pm
  • Swansea v Barnsley: Saturday, May 22, 5.30pm

League One play-off semi-finals kick-off times:

  • Oxford v Blackpool - Tuesday May 18, 6pm
  • Lincoln v Sunderland - Wednesday May 19, 6pm
  • Blackpool v Oxford - Friday May 21, 7.45pm
  • Sunderland v Lincoln - Saturday May 22, 3pm

League Two play-off semi-finals kick-off times:

  • Newport v Forest Green - Tuesday May 18, 8.15pm
  • Tranmere v Morecambe - Thursday May 20, 8.15pm
  • Morecambe v Tranmere - Sunday May 23, 12.30pm
  • Forest Green v Newport - Sunday May 23, 6.30pm

When and where is each play-off final?

The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals will be staged at Wembley Stadium.

The Championship play-off final will take place on Saturday, May 29.

The League One final will take place on May 30, with the League Two final on May 31.

Are the play-offs on TV?

All 15 play-off matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Will there be fans at the play-offs?

A maximum of 4,500 home supporters are expected to be permitted at each of the 12 play-off semi-final legs.

The three play-off finals, which will be staged at Wembley, could potentially play host to a significant number fans from each club taking part.

The national stadium, which has capacity for 90,000 people, will host 22,000 fans for the FA Cup final on May 15. It is hoped more than that will be permitted by the play-off finals.

