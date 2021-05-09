Sky Bet EFL play-offs 2020/21: Fixtures, dates and teams; Championship, League One, League Two

Who qualified for the play-offs?

Brentford, Swansea, Barnsley and Bournemouth finished third to sixth respectively in the Sky Bet Championship.

All four were guaranteed a play-off place with two rounds of fixtures still to play, Brentford even earlier, with results on the final day seeing Barnsley switch places with Bournemouth in the table.

In League One, Oxford clinched their place on the final day, overtaking Portsmouth and pipping Charlton on goal difference, to join Blackpool, Sunderland and Lincoln in the top six.

The play-off race in League Two also went to the last round of fixtures, as Morecambe and Newport were joined by Forest Green and Tranmere.