Sky Bet EFL play-offs 2020/21: Fixtures, dates and teams; Championship, League One, League Two

With the regular Sky Bet EFL season now over, and the play-offs dates confirmed, we round-up all you need to know ahead of the inevitable end-of-season drama, including the race to clinch the final place in the Premier League from the Championship.
Brentford, Swansea, Barnsley and Bournemouth finished third to sixth respectively in the Sky Bet Championship.
All four were guaranteed a play-off place with two rounds of fixtures still to play, Brentford even earlier, with results on the final day seeing Barnsley switch places with Bournemouth in the table.
In League One, Oxford clinched their place on the final day, overtaking Portsmouth and pipping Charlton on goal difference, to join Blackpool, Sunderland and Lincoln in the top six.
The play-off race in League Two also went to the last round of fixtures, as Morecambe and Newport were joined by Forest Green and Tranmere.
The Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals will be staged at Wembley Stadium.
The Championship play-off final will take place on Saturday, May 29.
The League One final will take place on May 30, with the League Two final on May 31.
All 15 play-off matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
A maximum of 4,500 home supporters are expected to be permitted at each of the 12 play-off semi-final legs.
The three play-off finals, which will be staged at Wembley, could potentially play host to a significant number fans from each club taking part.
The national stadium, which has capacity for 90,000 people, will host 22,000 fans for the FA Cup final on May 15. It is hoped more than that will be permitted by the play-off finals.
