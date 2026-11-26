Football betting tips: EFL 2pts Southampton to win at 19/10 (Best Price) 1pt A red card in the match at 4/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 60/1 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV: Sky Sports Football Live odds, form and stats

This is the game in the Championship we’ve all been waiting for. A fresh rivalry forged from a spying scandal during last season's play-offs. It promises to be EFL football at its full-blooded best, played against the backdrop of a St Mary’s atmosphere teetering towards toxicity; it doesn't get better than this. The form is almost certainly irrelevant, the betting angles trivial but before we get to those, here is the context. There was nothing between these sides last season. Both finished on 80 points and had identical records (W22 D14 L10) with SOUTHAMPTON finishing in fourth, a place ahead of Middlesbrough thanks to a goal difference one goal better. Saints won the infamous play-off semi-final in extra time but were expelled before the final after admitting to spying on opponents' training sessions. Middlesbrough were reinstated to play Hull in the final and lost 1-0.

The fallout ahead of the new campaign saw Southampton get a four-point deduction, manager Tonda Eckert receiving a suspended sentence and a £28,000 fine from the FA. Friday’s clash will be the first time the clubs have met since and we get to watch it all unfold live on the telly under the floodlights. Considering the narrative, both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeal at the prices available. You’ll have to ignore the fact these clubs have only been involved in three games with a player sent off this season and hope things hit fever pitch. Tony Harringhton is the referee tasked with controlling the game on the south coast. He’s only averaged 3.3 cards per game across his second-tier career but he has sent off three players across his last 11, which stretches back to Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn in 24/25 where he dished out 10Y and 1R cards. So, Harrington is capable of losing control.

At the prices available, SOUTHAMPTON TO WIN has to be a bet as well. It’s currently available at 19/10 and I just cannot make sense of it. The hosts - who started the campaign on -4 remember - head into this fixture in sixth, seven points behind leaders Boro. Since Eckert came in no side has taken more points than Saints' 100 from 50 games. They are unbeaten at home this season (W7 D1) and have only failed to win two of 25 league games on their own patch under Eckert (D1 L1). Kim Hellberg’s side have only won three of eight away games this term and the Boro boss has a tendency to capitulate under pressure. His side went top of the Championship last February with a win at Sheffield United that was their sixth on the spin in the league, a run that started with a 4-0 win over Friday’s opponents. But Boro went on to win only four of their last 15 games (D7 L4), including a top of the table clash at Coventry, to slip to fifth in the table. It’s also worth noting Southampton made six changes ahead of the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Tuesday so their big hitters will come into this game fresh.