Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Sean Dyche favourite after reported approach

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is 4/5 favourite for the vacant Crystal Palace managerial role after reported contact between the clubs.

Dyche, 49, has just one year left on his current contract with the Clarets and claimed he is 'flattered by the links' despite remaining focused on his task at Turf Moor. "I have always maintained the same thought, eventually things in football change," said Dyche. "But I have been saying that since our first promotion.

Next Crystal Palace manager odds (via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - 4/5

Frank Lampard - 3/1

Steve Cooper - 4/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 6/1

Eddie Howe - 8/1 Odds correct 1110 BST (28/05/21)

"Links come up and I am always flattered by any links at any level of football because I respect the whole of football." Former favourite Frank Lampard is still towards the top of the market at a price of 3/1, with Steve Cooper, who leads his Swansea team out at Wembley on Saturday for the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, next on the list at 4/1.