Dwight McNeil: Analysing the rise and rise of a very special Everton talent

"If he had pace, McNeil, I think he’d be playing at a Real Madrid, a Barcelona because his left foot is a wand, he can find a pass, he can strike a ball."

We must always apply a degree of caution when taking on board the takes put forward by Gabby Agbonlahor, but he really might be onto something where Dwight McNeil is concerned. As good as the attacker is, he won't ever reach the heights of Real Madrid and Barcelona - but he is certainly undervalued. McNeil's talent was clear from the start. At 19 years old for Burnley, he started all their 38 Premier League matches.

It may surprise you to know he is still just 24 years old, though he has played in 210 games in the competition so far. So what has changed for McNeil at Everton? Dwight McNeil Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our Player Valuation Model, McNeil has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €36 million. That is in stark contrast to the €17m that Everton paid Burnley for the player in 2022.

He is contracted until 2027 and we have him as the 16th most valuable among 'classic wingers' in the world, though he primarily plays as a No.10 for Everton now. His longevity in the division, as well as his relatively young age, is the reason for that substantial valuation. What does Dwight McNeil do for Everton? Toffees manager Sean Dyche said of changing McNeil's roles: "I thought we needed that slightly better opening quality as in finding a pass, finding a finish, finding a delivery, and being in the centre of the pitch, in theory anyway, as long as we can get the ball in there, brings him to life more than out wide." Indeed, McNeil initially operated as a traditional winger, primarily positioned on the left flank, but now plays a more central role behind the striker. He frequently drives the ball forward, often advancing play single-handedly. As a creative engine, McNeil excels at beating defenders and creating opportunities. Notably, he leads the Premier League in expected assists (xA) with a total of 2.96.

In the Premier League, McNeil has contributed to five goals in six matches and six in eight games across all competitions. He also leads the league with 21 key passes, five accurate through balls, and has created six big chances, ranking third in this category. His current form is remarkable. Defensively, McNeil is an active presser, making tackles where possible. This versatility has made him a standout player for Everton, where he looks brighter than ever. His transfer to the Merseyside club raised some eyebrows at the time, as it seemed like another typical Toffees signing. However, McNeil is now demonstrating that his top-flight experience is paying off in the form of strong performances. Whether he can maintain this level will be telling - flashes of form are common - but all signs suggest McNeil is poised for a standout season, even if Everton do not quite follow suit.