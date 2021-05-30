Sky Bet League One play-off final: Blackpool 2-1 Lincoln - Dougall double promotes the Tangerines

Neil Critchley’s men were worthy of their win and are back in the second tier after a six-year absence, where they also dropped down to League Two.

The Australian scored either side of half-time to ensure the Seasiders recovered from conceding the earliest ever goal in the third-tier play-off final when Ollie Turton put through his own net after just 48 seconds.

THAT'S IT. WE ARE GOING UP!!!!!!!!! 🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/1Xk1Fe9DKO

It comes after a strong end to the regular campaign, finishing third after being in the bottom four following a disappointing start to the season.

Lincoln, whose manager Michael Appleton used to manage Blackpool, were dreaming of a third promotion in six seasons but they could not build on their excellent start and never really threatened to get back into the game.

The early lead gave the Imps a platform to control the game and they could have been further in front seven minutes later but Joe Walsh put a free header over from eight yards.

Top scorer Jorge Grant came within inches of doubling the lead in the 24th minute as his curling shot from 20 yards clipped the top of the crossbar.

That acted as a wake-up call to Blackpool, who began to take a foothold in the game.

Demetri Mitchell tested Alex Palmer’s handling with a stinging drive soon before the equaliser came 11 minutes before the break.

Grant was dispossessed in a dangerous area by Jerry Yates and the ball ended up with Dougall, who struck a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Blackpool turned it around eight minutes after the restart as Dougall stepped up again.