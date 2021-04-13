Champions League betting tips: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City best bets and preview

Manchester City take a 2-1 lead to Dortmund, and Jake Osgathorpe thinks they will press home their advantage in the second leg.
1.5pts Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 9/5 (Betway)
Manchester City are in control of this tie heading to Germany, but Dortmund’s away goal at the Etihad means this tie isn’t over yet.
Pep Guardiola’s side are still chasing an unprecedented quadruple despite losing to Leeds on Saturday, though the Infogol model calculated that City would lose that match on just 1% of occasions based on the quality of chances created.
City are playing at an incredible level this season, especially defensively, and that should stand them in good stead heading into this second leg.
Guardiola, often branded an ‘over-thinker’ in these type of games, shouldn’t really do that in this clash given the dominance City had in the first leg, and the space which Dortmund provided them to operate in with their high press.
That space should be even greater in this second leg given the predicament the Germans find themselves in, needing to chase the game, and I think City can punish what is a vulnerable defence.
BVB did win 3-2 away at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga at the weekend, but that was the sixth time in their last seven matches that Dortmund have conceded two or more goals in a match.
Over that period, they have allowed a huge 1.67 expected goals against per game (xGA), which is simply not good enough for a team that boasts such talent.
We know the attacking threat that they pose, led by Erling Haaland, but I suspect that they will struggle to make an impact on this game as City may well kill the tie with ball domination and an early goal.
While in theory this second leg is set up to be an open one, given Dortmund’s need for a goal that could provide extra space for City to attack, I think we will see a more controlled display from the current Champions League favourites.
Their attacking metrics are down year-on-year, but their defensive ones are at levels that rival Pep’s best seasons as City coach.
Across the Premier League and Champions League this season, Manchester City have allowed an eye-watering average of just 0.71 xGA per game.
That is a remarkable improvement on last season’s average of 1.01, which shows just how suffocating they are being defensively.
In my opinion, City will limit Dortmund to very little, while creating at the other end, so I like the price of 9/5 available about a MANCHESTER CITY WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS.
This bet has won in 14 of Manchester City’s 31 Premier League matches this season (45%) and in seven of their nine Champions League matches this season (78%), so a price of 9/5 with an implied probability of 36% looks a value bet.
Score prediction: Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 0850 BST (13/04/21)
