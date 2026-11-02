Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch are giving Liverpool a £600k per week headache

A lot can change in a short space of time in football.

Not too long ago, Dominik Szoboszlai was viewed by many as Liverpool’s most important player. He’d been named the Player of the Season for his exploits last term. Despite the Reds struggling, he posted 13 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. The No8 had some big moments and he used the chaos that was the 2025/26 campaign to cement his place as a key player for the Reds. His form earned him a new, improved deal too. During pre-season, it was revealed he’d penned a five-year extension. Szoboszlai called it one of the biggest moments of his career. The deal would take him into his 30s at Anfield. The fact he’s remaining on Merseyside has seen many people tipped him to be the successor to Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool captain. If reports are to be believed too, the Hungary skipper is pocketing £280,000-per-week, making him one of the high earners at Anfield.

After a stint at right-back last season under Arne Slot, Szoboszlai was told by new manager Andoni Iraola that he wouldn’t be used as a full-back this term unless it was a necessity. So, a nice new contract and some assurances of a midfield role, a position he has coveted for a while. Slot confirmed as much during the title-winning campaign. After starting Szoboszlai in a double pivot against Brighton, the Dutchman revealed the former RB Leipzig man favoured himself in a deeper role, saying: "He is playing as an eight, with Ryan as a six, with Harvey a bit more forward. I think Dominik sees his best position as an eight." After a year of putting out fires for the Reds, he was going to be used in a double pivot. It got off to a disastrous start against Newcastle with huge gaps in the midfield being exploited by the Magpies. Szoboszlai himself said he was learning on the job and trying to strike up an understanding with Ryan Gravenberch, another who had signed a new, lucrative deal with Liverpool just a few months prior. The Merseyside club had signed off on the best part of £600,000-per-week (over £31million per year) on these two players. It felt as though they’d be the double pivot for the new-look Liverpool under Iraola. And yet as we head into November, there’s an argument that neither should be starting right now.

Dominik Szoboszlai earned a new contract in the summer

Gravenberch quickly lost his place in the starting XI and his performances since being displaced by Alexis Mac Allister have been disappointing. He didn’t even get off the bench for Liverpool in their defeat to Arsenal. Instead, Iraola opted to use Lewis Koumas when he decided to bring off Florian Wirtz. Gravenberch had previously been given an opportunity as an attacking midfielder but seemingly didn’t do enough to convince the Spanish head coach that he was the man to help them salvage something against the reigning Premier League champions. It’s quite damning that Iraola didn’t push Szoboszlai up into the attacking midfield role and bring Gravenberch on for Wirtz. It’s also quite damning that the No8’s introduction after 60 minutes seemed to coincide with Liverpool losing control of the game as well as any momentum they may have been building. Szoboszlai had been a fixed starter under Iraola prior to his hamstring issue. During his absence, however, things have looked a little more balanced for the Reds with Trey Nyoni alongside Mac Allister in a double pivot. The 19-year-old got the nod to start the game against Arsenal and after a difficult opening 15 or so minutes, which saw him make a few questionable fouls, the No42 got control of proceedings. He anchored the midfield and was a platform for the hosts to retain possession and keep the pressure on the visitors. Nyoni was replaced after 59 minutes having completed 96% of his attempted passes. He also found a teammate with 67% of his attempted long passes and played 19 line-breaking passes. Patience was key against this Arsenal defence. Liverpool needed to wait for their moment and then take it.

Trey Nyoni has become a starter in the Liverpool midfield

Szoboszlai had other ideas. He had a little over 30 minutes against the Gunners and his approach was to force things. He completed just 82% of his passes. He was 2/7 in long passes and went 0/2 with crosses. The 26-year-old was trying to make something happen but it was to the detriment of the team. He was hitting hopeful balls forward and turning possession over, time and time again. Arsenal dealt with this comfortably and Liverpool all of a sudden looked bereft of ideas as well as confidence. Now back fit, the expectation is he’ll reclaim his place in the team alongside Mac Allister but it feels very much like a square peg in a round hole right now. And Nyoni hasn’t done anything to justify being dropped from the team other than needing his minutes managed at such a young age. The midfield, once again, is a problem area for the Reds. Their two long-term investments don’t fit into the team and Liverpool really aren’t in a position to have the best part of £600,000-per-week sitting on the bench. Richard Hughes has left Julian Ward with a significant headache.