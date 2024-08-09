Dominic Solanke: Tottenham step up pursuit of Bournemouth striker

Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Dominic Solanke and entered advanced talks with Bournemouth over signing the forward.

Spurs have been on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer, with head coach Ange Postecoglou recently acknowledging that the striker department was the “thinnest” area of his squad. Solanke has emerged as Tottenham’s preferred candidate and discussions with Bournemouth have now entered an advanced stage according to various reports, with personal terms not expected to be an issue. The 26-year-old missed Bournemouth’s friendly win over Rayo Vallecano last Sunday with a minor foot injury, which only served to heighten scrutiny over his future.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley had confirmed earlier this summer that Solanke’s current deal, which runs until 2027, included a release clause in the region of £65million and his anticipated exit would be a club-record sale for the Cherries. Nathan Ake’s £40m transfer to Manchester City in 2020 was Bournemouth’s previous biggest departure and while talks continue with Tottenham over the final fee, it will be in excess of Ake’s move. Postecoglou gave the green light for Spurs to pursue Solanke after the best season of his career. Solanke scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth across the 2023/24 campaign – including 19 in the Premier League.