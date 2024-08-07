Dominic Solanke next club odds: Tottenham odds-on favourites for Cherries' striker

The 26-year-old is reported to be a target of the north London club who are only willing to make a move if Richarlison should depart to one of the interested Saudi Pro League clubs.

Al-Ahli are believed to be among those lining up a move for the Brazil international, with Spurs setting a £60million price tag.

Tottenham will be encouraged by recent comments from Bournemouth owner BIll Foley, who confirmed that Solanke's current contract does contain a release clause in the region of £65m.

"We shouldn't reveal anything about the contract, but that area (the reported £65m) sounds roughly correct," he told BBC Sport.