Dominic Solanke next club odds: Tottenham odds-on favourites for Cherries' striker

Spurs are the clear 1/6 favourites to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.
The 26-year-old is reported to be a target of the north London club who are only willing to make a move if Richarlison should depart to one of the interested Saudi Pro League clubs.
Al-Ahli are believed to be among those lining up a move for the Brazil international, with Spurs setting a £60million price tag.
Tottenham will be encouraged by recent comments from Bournemouth owner BIll Foley, who confirmed that Solanke's current contract does contain a release clause in the region of £65m.
"We shouldn't reveal anything about the contract, but that area (the reported £65m) sounds roughly correct," he told BBC Sport.
*market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'
Odds correct at 1415 BST (07/08/24)
Solanke scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season but missed Sunday's friendly win over Rayo Vallecano with a minor foot injury.
His absence fuelled the rumours of a departure but Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola insisted that the injury is "nothing big".
"Dom came and we decided it doesn’t make any sense to risk in a friendly, but it’s not a big injury," Iraola told Sky Sports.
The South coast side have already confirmed the permanent signing of Enes Ünal, who had been on loan at the club from Getafe last season. Juventus defender Dean Huijsen has also put pen to paper at the Vitality Stadium.
Spurs have already splashed the cash after spending a near £50m combined on two young midfielders in Archie Gray from Leeds and Lucas Bergvall from Swedish club Djurgården.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.