The Spain international, who won two Premier League titles and scored 58 goals in 120 games at Chelsea, has agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Wolves had been on the lookout for a centre-forward after £15m signing Sasa Kalajdzic tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his debut against Southampton.

Their initial application for Costa's work permit was rejected but an appeal was upheld, paving the way for them to sign the Brazil-born 33-year-old.