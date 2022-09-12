Sporting Life
Diego Costa will be one of the most sought-after free agents in January

Diego Costa: Wolves sign former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker

By Sporting Life
16:12 · MON September 12, 2022

Wolves have signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a free transfer, nine months after he left Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.

The Spain international, who won two Premier League titles and scored 58 goals in 120 games at Chelsea, has agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Wolves had been on the lookout for a centre-forward after £15m signing Sasa Kalajdzic tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his debut against Southampton.

Their initial application for Costa's work permit was rejected but an appeal was upheld, paving the way for them to sign the Brazil-born 33-year-old.

FOOTBALL TIPS