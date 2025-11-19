Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Curacao celebrate

Dick Advocaat's Curacao become smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Wed November 19, 2025 · 3h ago

Curacao, an island in the Caribbean, have made history by becoming the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup.

A 0-0 draw with Jamaica in the early hours of Wednesday morning was enough to top their qualification group and secure a spot at next summer's tournament.

Curacao are led by former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat but he missed the final game for personal reasons.

The record for the smallest nation to appear at a World Cup was held by Iceland - a population of approximately 350,000 people when they reached the finals in 2018.

But it's an accolade now claimed by Curacao, whose population of 155,000 is similar to that of Blackpool or Ipswich.

And for Advocaat, he's set for his own personal record. At the age of 78, he will become the oldest manager to lead a team at a World Cup.

The result condemned Jamaica to the play-offs, although their boss Steve McClaren resigned after full-time, saying: "Over the last 18 months I have given everything I have to this job."

"Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career.

"But football is a results business and tonight we have fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group.

"It is the responsibility of the leader to step forward, take accountability and make decisions in the best interests of the team."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS