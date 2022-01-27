The January window slams shut at 11pm on Monday night - bringing an end to the final opportunity for teams to improve their squad this season.

It's a cliche to use the 'slams shut' term but some clubs will be hectic in their pursuit of additions before the deadline comes. Failing to bring in players will have significant impacts. That could be featuring in the Champions League next season or simply survival. The Premier League finds itself with an almost mini four-team relegation league at the bottom - recruits are crucial here. Using odds from Sky Bet, we look at some of the moves that have been backed to happen this month.

Bruno Guimarães to Newcastle Sky Bet odds: 4/11

Multiple reports claimed that Newcastle had agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimarães - although a statement from the club then countered what very reputable media outlets were saying. The Ligue 1 club wrote on their official website: "Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes." Despite this, the market believes that he will be a Newcastle player for the remainder of the season. They are desperate for recruits and have the resources to make a move happen - even with supposed interest from the big-six. If he is to leave Lyon, it is highly likely to be Newcastle, according to the market. Arsenal are 9/1 while Juventus are 11s - it would mark a statement signing for the Premier League strugglers.

Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace Sky Bet odds: 1/2

Donny van de Beek's time at Manchester United has been bleak. The midfielder has struggled for game time since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax and the belief is that he will depart on a temporary basis before the deadline. Crystal Palace - enjoying an improved season under Patrick Vieira's guidance - are seen as the odds-on favourites for his signature. They already have a talented loanee midfielder in Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. The odds say that any move is very likely to be to Palace, with Everton and Newcastle the next favourites at odds of 8/1. The midfielder has managed 50 appearances across all competitions for United - scoring twice and assisting a further two.

Adama Traore to Barcelona Sky Bet odds: 4/11

Adama Traore has seemingly been in the headlines across the past few transfer windows but he is a short price to join Barcelona this month. Remarkably, this is one that has changed quickly on Thursday morning. When this article was published, Tottenham were clear favourites in the market but they are now 2/1 outsiders. Traore has scored just once this season in 20 Premier League appearances - ten of which were starts - from his 23 shots and 3.21 xG. He has failed to record an assist despite 2.06 xA. Reports claimed that Antonio Conte sees the winger as an ideal right wing-back - in similar fashion to what he did with Victor Moses at Chelsea - for his Spurs side and wants recruits this month.

Diego Carlos to Newcastle Sky Bet odds: 4/6

Diego Carlos has been linked with a move to Newcastle throughout the transfer window but it remains unclear if one will actually happen. Despite this, he is still odds-on for a transfer. Reports claimed last week that Sevilla have decided that they don't want to sell their centre-back - dealing a blow to Newcastle and their hopes of bolstering the defence this month. Carlos brings an aerial presence to the La Liga side - scoring two goals from 18 shots and 2.37 xG. It feels like a matter of time before he finds himself on the move elsewhere. Tottenham - also in the hunt for January signings - are 5/2 second-favourites with West Ham priced at 12/1.

Tanguy Ndombele to PSG Sky Bet odds: 5/6

Tanguy Ndombele's Tottenham future remains unclear and reports claim that he wants a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino who is in charge of the Ligue 1 giants. The midfielder has featured in just nine Premier League games this season - scoring once and assisting another - although the large majority of his minutes came under previous boss Nuno Espirito Santo. PSG are the slight favourites but Valencia's price keeps shortening - currently at Evens - as they are also hunting for his signature on a temporary basis. It seems fairly clear that Ndombele isn't a huge part of Antonio Conte's plans at the North London club.

Jesse Lingard to Newcastle Sky Bet odds: Evens

Will Jesse Lingard leave Manchester United this month? His contract expires in the summer - it's unlikely he'll sign a new one - and unsurprisingly Newcastle have been linked with a move this month. They were expected to bring him in on-loan but differences on value and how the deal is structured means the odds have drifted over the past week. Newcastle are now Evens. West Ham - the club where he spent the second-half of last season - are second-favourites at 7/1 and if it isn't Newcastle, you wonder where it will be if he does depart. There is a real possibility that Lingard remains at Old Trafford for the remainder of his contract though - limited minutes can be expected.

Arthur Melo to Arsenal Sky Bet odds: Evens

Juventus' Arthur Melo has been linked with a move to Arsenal in January but a move is growing increasingly unlikely for a number of reasons. The Gunners are keen on bringing a midfielder to the club during this transfer window and they are running out of time to source a deal. Juve being unable to source a replacement is a key factor. Reports claim that Arsenal have two alternative targets - meaning that we are likely to see the odds on this move continue to drift ahead of the deadline.