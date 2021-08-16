Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is a target for Manchester United
Saul Niguez is now a Chelsea player

Deadline day: Saul Niguez joins Chelsea from Atletico Madrid

By Sporting Life
07:31 · WED September 01, 2021

Chelsea have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on a season-long loan.

The Blues confirmed the transfer of the Spanish international in the final exchanges of transfer deadline day to bring a mixed last 24 hours of the window to an end for the Champions League holders.

Boss Thomas Tuchel had hoped to be able to work with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but Chelsea did not meet the release clause of the centre-back.

It meant Saul proved the only incoming player for the west London club on Tuesday with the 26-year-old eager to start this latest chapter in his career.

Saul Niguez stats

He said: “I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!’”

After progressing through the academy at Atletico, the central midfielder went on to help his boyhood club win the LaLiga title, two Europa League trophies and the Copa del Rey having made his debut in 2012.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We welcome Saul to the club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season.

“He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS