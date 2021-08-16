Deadline day: Saul Niguez joins Chelsea from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on a season-long loan.
The Blues confirmed the transfer of the Spanish international in the final exchanges of transfer deadline day to bring a mixed last 24 hours of the window to an end for the Champions League holders.
Boss Thomas Tuchel had hoped to be able to work with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but Chelsea did not meet the release clause of the centre-back.
It meant Saul proved the only incoming player for the west London club on Tuesday with the 26-year-old eager to start this latest chapter in his career.
He said: “I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!’”
After progressing through the academy at Atletico, the central midfielder went on to help his boyhood club win the LaLiga title, two Europa League trophies and the Copa del Rey having made his debut in 2012.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We welcome Saul to the club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season.
“He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year.”