Deadline day: Saul Niguez joins Chelsea from Atletico Madrid

The Blues confirmed the transfer of the Spanish international in the final exchanges of transfer deadline day to bring a mixed last 24 hours of the window to an end for the Champions League holders.

Boss Thomas Tuchel had hoped to be able to work with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but Chelsea did not meet the release clause of the centre-back.

It meant Saul proved the only incoming player for the west London club on Tuesday with the 26-year-old eager to start this latest chapter in his career.