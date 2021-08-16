Sporting Life
Deadline day: Emerson Royal joins Tottenham from Barcelona for £26m

By Sporting Life
19:16 · TUE August 31, 2021

Tottenham have signed right-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona for a fee reportedly worth around £26m.

The 22-year-old Brazil international has spent the last two seasons with Real Betis, and scored one goal - 1.67 expected goals (xG) - and recorded four assists - 3.35 expected assists (xA) - in 34 LaLiga appearances last season.

He has agreed a five-year contract in north London and will now compete with Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga for a starting place at Spurs, with Serge Aurier's future far from certain.

Emerson joins a Tottenham side who have won all three of their Premier League games under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and sit top of the table.

He will hope to make his debut against Crystal Palace on September 11.

