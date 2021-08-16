Deadline day: Emerson Royal joins Tottenham from Barcelona for £26m

The 22-year-old Brazil international has spent the last two seasons with Real Betis, and scored one goal - 1.67 expected goals (xG) - and recorded four assists - 3.35 expected assists (xA) - in 34 LaLiga appearances last season.

He has agreed a five-year contract in north London and will now compete with Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga for a starting place at Spurs, with Serge Aurier's future far from certain.

Emerson joins a Tottenham side who have won all three of their Premier League games under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and sit top of the table.

He will hope to make his debut against Crystal Palace on September 11.