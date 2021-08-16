Deadline day: Antoine Griezmann rejoins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

Atletico announced the deal at the close of transfer deadline day, adding it came with an option to extend for a further year, renewable by either club.

The 30-year-old forward first joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and over five seasons became the club’s fifth-highest all-time scorer, with 133 goals in 257 matches.

After coming third in the 2018 Ballon d’Or behind Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, he was bought by Barcelona in 2019 in a headline-grabbing deal worth 120million euros (£103million).

But he has largely failed to make his mark at the Catalan club, scoring 22 goals in 74 LaLiga games.

