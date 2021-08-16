Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Antoine Griezmann celebrates his goal for Atletico against Dortmund in the Champions League
Antoine Griezmann is back at Atletico

Deadline day: Antoine Griezmann rejoins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

By Sporting Life
07:20 · WED September 01, 2021

French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann has made a surprise return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona on a season-long loan.

Atletico announced the deal at the close of transfer deadline day, adding it came with an option to extend for a further year, renewable by either club.

The 30-year-old forward first joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and over five seasons became the club’s fifth-highest all-time scorer, with 133 goals in 257 matches.

After coming third in the 2018 Ballon d’Or behind Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, he was bought by Barcelona in 2019 in a headline-grabbing deal worth 120million euros (£103million).

But he has largely failed to make his mark at the Catalan club, scoring 22 goals in 74 LaLiga games.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS