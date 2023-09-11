David Healy points finger at Irish FA after Northern Ireland beaten by Kazakhstan

David Healy has blamed “the structural failings” of the Irish Football Association for contributing to Northern Ireland's struggles on the pitch.

Michael O’Neill’s side slumped to a fifth straight defeat on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 by Kazakhstan in Astana, having already seen any remaining hope of qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany effectively killed off by Thursday’s 4-2 loss in Slovenia. Healy - who is the country’s record men’s goalscorer - believes the problems run deeper than some of the injuries O'Neill is currently facing. He claims the Irish FA had not delivered on promises to invest in infrastructure after their current boss guided them to the Euro 2016 finals during his first spell in charge.

🎙️ "Other countries have progressed over the years and we've stood still."@KeithGillespie7 and David Healy react to defeat against Kazakhstan and discuss the problems within Northern Irish football in recent times that may have contributed to their poor form#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/avn2iLTGdV — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 10, 2023

“Michael (O’Neill) is the correct man for the job but we have to look at the structural failings of the Irish FA,” Healy said on Viaplay’s coverage of Sunday’s defeat. “They have not put a proper training ground in place as was promised to players and supporters. They have not invested in the youth system and the players. They say they will but the JD Academy is being funded by UEFA. “The planning and structure from underage to senior levels is what? I feel for Ian Baraclough who was basically a sitting duck. We don’t want to be sitting here in four years’ time when we haven’t given Michael the tools to get to a major tournament.

Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland are in a terrible run of form

“I see enough people working and jobs for people in the Irish FA but what do they contribute? Northern Ireland supporters want a team to be proud of but we are not seeing that.” Healy also pointed out emerging stars Isaac Price, Shea Charles and Dan Ballard had all been nurtured by clubs in England rather than the Irish FA JD Academy. “Michael will get to the bottom of this,” he added. “People need to get their backsides in gear and stop patting one another on the back. “But Michael is dealing with the same shortcomings as Ian (Baraclough) faced. People need to sit down and agree a plan going forward or we will have the same issues in the future.

Ian Baraclough was previously in charge of the side

“Michael has inherited the same problems as 10 years ago, scrambling around for training facilities. You are on a hiding to nothing.” The Irish FA made no official comment on Healy’s views when contacted by the PA news agency, but pointed to the appointment last November of former captain Aaron Hughes as technical director to oversee development structures across the IFA, as well as recent investment in elite youth science support and elite youth physiotherapy. In addition, 16 members of the 23-man squad selected by new under-21s manager Tommy Wright at the end of last month came through the JD Elite Player Development Programme.