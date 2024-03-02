Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez snatches last-gasp win for leaders Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

By Sporting Life
17:37 · SAT March 02, 2024

Darwin Nunez marked his return to action with a stoppage-time winner to snatch Premier League leaders Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

The Uruguay striker headed home in the ninth minute of added time to lift Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit side four points clear at the top of the table.

It appeared that three games in seven days had caught up with the Merseysiders, but Nunez’s last-gasp winner clinched them a first league win at the City Ground in almost 40 years and 14 matches.

It was cruel luck on Forest, who have now won only one of their last seven league games.

Saturday's Premier League results

West Ham celebrate at Everton

West Ham also left it late with two goals after 90 minutes were up as they claimed a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

The Toffees had been hoping to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three after having four of their deducted 10 points returned this week.

They seemed on course after Beto made amends for missing a first-half penalty by putting them ahead after 56 minutes but Kurt Zouma replied with a header.

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez then both netted in stoppage time as the visitors took the spoils.

Tottenham celebrate against Fulham

Tottenham scored three times in the final 13 minutes as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at home.

Eberechi Eze stunned the hosts from a free-kick just before the hour but Timo Werner levelled.

Cristian Romero put Spurs ahead 10 minutes from time and Son Heung-min, who hit a post earlier in the game, put the result beyond doubt late on.

Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea

Axel Disasi scored an 83rd-minute equaliser as Chelsea hit back for a 2-2 draw at Brentford to ease pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

The Bees had taken control of the game early in the second half as Mads Roerslev cancelled out Nicolas Jackson’s opener and Yoane Wissa struck with a stunning overhead kick.

Muniz

Harry Wilson scored one and made one as Fulham beat Brighton 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

Wilson curled in a fine left-footed effort on 21 minutes and then provided the cross for Rodrigo Muniz to head home his fifth goal in five games before the break.

Adama Traore completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle enjoyed a comfortable afternoon as they beat Wolves 3-0 at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak put the Magpies in control with a 14th-minute counter-attack and Anthony Gordon doubled the lead after a counter attack on 33 minutes. Tino Livramento claimed the third late on.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo