Darwin Nunez snatches last-gasp win for leaders Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

Darwin Nunez marked his return to action with a stoppage-time winner to snatch Premier League leaders Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

The Uruguay striker headed home in the ninth minute of added time to lift Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit side four points clear at the top of the table. It appeared that three games in seven days had caught up with the Merseysiders, but Nunez’s last-gasp winner clinched them a first league win at the City Ground in almost 40 years and 14 matches. It was cruel luck on Forest, who have now won only one of their last seven league games.

West Ham also left it late with two goals after 90 minutes were up as they claimed a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees had been hoping to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three after having four of their deducted 10 points returned this week. They seemed on course after Beto made amends for missing a first-half penalty by putting them ahead after 56 minutes but Kurt Zouma replied with a header. Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez then both netted in stoppage time as the visitors took the spoils.

Tottenham scored three times in the final 13 minutes as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at home. Eberechi Eze stunned the hosts from a free-kick just before the hour but Timo Werner levelled. Cristian Romero put Spurs ahead 10 minutes from time and Son Heung-min, who hit a post earlier in the game, put the result beyond doubt late on.

Axel Disasi scored an 83rd-minute equaliser as Chelsea hit back for a 2-2 draw at Brentford to ease pressure on Mauricio Pochettino. The Bees had taken control of the game early in the second half as Mads Roerslev cancelled out Nicolas Jackson’s opener and Yoane Wissa struck with a stunning overhead kick.

Harry Wilson scored one and made one as Fulham beat Brighton 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Wilson curled in a fine left-footed effort on 21 minutes and then provided the cross for Rodrigo Muniz to head home his fifth goal in five games before the break. Adama Traore completed the scoring in stoppage time.