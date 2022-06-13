Liverpool have agreed a deal with Benfica to sign forward Darwin Nunez for an initial fee of £64million.
The Portuguese club made the announcement in the early hours of Monday morning, confirming that they had “reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of 75 million euros”.
Adding the “total amount of the sale could reach the amount of 100 million euros”. Meaning with potential add-ons, the total cost of the transfer could rise to a club record £85million.
That fee would eclipse the £75million the Anfield club paid for centre-back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
Nunez scored 26 goals from 15.73 xG in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season, adding four assists from 5.17 xA.
He also found his scoring touch in the Champions League, netting six goals from 3.48 xG. That included goals in both quarter-final legs against Liverpool.
A number of clubs were linked with Nunez - with Newcastle looking at the forward during the January transfer window.
The Reds will now look to finalise the terms of what is understood to be a six-year contract with the 22-year-old Uruguay international.