The Portuguese club made the announcement in the early hours of Monday morning, confirming that they had “reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of 75 million euros”.

Adding the “total amount of the sale could reach the amount of 100 million euros”. Meaning with potential add-ons, the total cost of the transfer could rise to a club record £85million.

That fee would eclipse the £75million the Anfield club paid for centre-back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.