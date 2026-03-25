Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland tips, predictions, best bets and World Cup qualifying preview

Football betting tips: World Cup play-offs 1pt Republic of Ireland to win at 3/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Jake O'Brien 1+ assists at 16/1 (Paddy Power)

0.5pt to score anytime at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Dara O'Shea 1+ assists at 18/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

0.5pt to score anytime at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Nathan Collins 1+ assists at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

0.5pt to score anytime at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.5pt John Egan 1+ assists at 22/1 (Betway)

0.5pt to score anytime at 16/1 (General) *All bets 90 mins Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Thursday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Troy Parrott should never have to buy a drink in Ireland again. The former Tottenham striker, now playing in the Netherlands for AZ, sent the Emerald Isle into pandemonium with a 96th-minute winner in Budapest to seal his hat-trick and clinch a World Cup play-off place. World Cup: Need-to-know guide That comeback victory was remarkable enough but the Irish were down and out midway through qualifying having drawn at home to Hungary and lost away to Armenia and Portugal. Three successive wins, including a 2-0 triumph over Portugal where Parrott was again the hero with both goals, sets up this meeting with the Czech Republic.

All the momentum is with the visitors, making the 3/1 about an IRELAND WIN worth backing. The Czechs, on the other hand, suffered some mightily embarrassing results in qualifying as they lost to the, admittedly improved, Faroe Islands and were thrashed 5-1 by Croatia. In recent friendlies they were also held 1-1 at home by Saudi Arabia and could only manage a 1-0 win over San Marino. It makes sense to oppose their odds-on favouritism. There is reason to believe this is no Luck of the Irish, with their upturn sustainable. It's taken a while to turn around a team in dire straits but Heimir Hallgrimsson has managed it, and just like during his time as Iceland boss there has been a huge reliance on defensive solidity and attacking set-pieces.