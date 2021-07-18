Sporting Life
George Curtis (left), Dave Bennett (with cup) and John Sillett celebrate Coventry's 1987 FA Cup final win over Tottenham
George Curtis (left), Dave Bennett (with cup) and John Sillett celebrate Coventry's 1987 FA Cup final win over Tottenham

George Curtis: Coventry City legendary manager and captain dies aged 82

By Sporting Life
13:39 · SUN July 18, 2021

Coventry are mourning one of the men who helped mastermind their 1987 FA Cup triumph following the death of George Curtis at the age of 82.

The former Sky Blues defender, who was nicknamed “Iron Man” during his playing days, joined forces with chief coach John Sillett to guide the club to a 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

A statement on City’s official website said: “Coventry City Football Club are devastated to learn of the death of Sky Blues icon George Curtis at the age of 82.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Coventry City and the whole Sky Blue community are with George’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

A redoubtable central defender, Curtis made 543 appearances for Coventry between 1956 and 1969 and captained the club as it climbed from Division Three South to the old first division.

Following retirement, he worked in a series of commercial roles at Highfield Road and served as managing director, although it for was his partnership with Sillett that he was best remembered by another generation of fans.

