Crystal Palace vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Daniel Munoz to be shown a card at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Jack Grealish to be shown a card at 5/1 (General)
When Manchester City rock up at Selhurst Park on Saturday, it will be exactly four months to the day that Pep Guardiola's side lost a game of association football. FOUR MONTHS.
It deserves capping up the way scores over SIX used to be highlighted on the Grandstand videprinter.
Since their loss at Villa Park on December 6, which they gained ample revenge for in midweek, City have won 21 and drawn four in all competitions. Not bad for a side who, by various accounts, have not been at the top of their powers this term.
Can Crystal Palace throw a spanner in the works? Odds of 9/1 around a home win, plus a record of one victory in five under new boss Oliver Glasner, suggest probably not.
Admittedly, Palace tend to be one of the clubs not overawed by City - they drew 2-2 from 2-0 down at Etihad Stadium in December and won there in both 2018 and 2021, although they've not scored at home against City since April 2019.
As usual, there's little value backing City, short in every market you look at - and there's also the uncertainty over their line-up to factor in, with a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid and an FA Cup semi-final all coming up.
Instead, in the belief that Pep Guardiola is far more likely to start firecracker JACK GREALISH in this one than the midweek trip to the Bernabeu, I'm focusing my stakes on the man who tends to attract aggro whenever he's on the pitch.
There's every chance Grealish will be up against DANIEL MUNOZ, the Colombian wing-back who's proved no shrinking violet since his January move from Genk, averaging 2.4 tackles and 1.6 fouls per game, as well as three bookings in eight matches.
Those are numbers that light up the eyes if he's facing Grealish, a player always nearly the top of 'fouls won' charts.
But the England man is no saint himself - he's easily triggered and has amassed seven yellow cards in just 823 minutes of Premier League action this season, five of those coming as a sub!
I'm going to split stakes on these players - Munoz at 11/4 and Grealish at 5s - to be SHOWN A CARD, a ploy boosted by the appointment of referee Paul Tierney to this game. He's dished out 96 yellows and three reds in 24 games this season.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Munoz has committed three fouls in two of his eight games so far and will reach that figure again if Grealish has anything to do with it - while City midfield maestro Rodri is averaging two shots on target every three matches this term.
Eagles defender Joachim Andersen has tested the goalkeeper eight times in 30 league appearances this season and his 8/1 price to do so again here is worth consideration as a single as well as a hefty boost to our BuildABet.
With an eye on Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg to Real Madrid, Guardiola could be tempted to make a handful of changes for the trip to Palace as he attempts to cope with an increasingly hectic schedule during the run-in.
Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, both unused substitutes against Aston Villa in midweek, are in contention to return to the line-up but Nathan Ake (calf) and Kyle Walker (hamstring) remain out, as does goalkeeper Ederson (muscle injury).
For Palace, Michael Olise could return from his hamstring injury but is unlikely to be risked from the start. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is out for the season, as is Cheick Doucoure while defenders Marc Guehi and Chris Richards are sidelined too.
Crystal Palace: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Ayew.
Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Nunes, De Bruyne, Grealish; Alvarez.
Odds correct at 1445 BST (04/04/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.