Crystal Palace vs Everton FA Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Cup competitions are often seen as an inconvenience by most clubs, but this season - at this third round stage - could be viewed differently by most clubs. That's because nearly all participants will have a week off afterwards, with some Premier League sides having longer due to the delayed and staggered winter break. That could lead to strong starting XI's from teams like Crystal Palace and Everton. The Eagles snapped an eight game winless streak with a win over Brentford last time out, and they get a full 16 days rest after this contest so there is no reason for Roy Hodgson not to field a near full-strength line-up.

Everton had a bad festive period, losing all three matches so will be wanting to get back on track in this game. They too have a lengthy period of rest, a solid 10 days, before their next competitive fixture, so again, we should see a fairly strong XI from the side who made it to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this season.

With Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze back in the team, Palace and OVER 2.5 GOALS go hand in hand. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that when a team has it's two best creative players fit and firing they will score plenty of goals, but it appears the bookies haven't taken the appropriate measures, with the Overs available at an odds-against price.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze

Olise and Eze are two extremely dangerous players that can make something out of nothing, making Hodgson's side a scary attacking proposition, but leaving them perhaps more exposed defensively. Everton have been going the same way this season, creating plenty of chances but leaving themselves exposed, making Sean Dyche's team fun to watch. All three of the Toffees' festive fixtures went over 2.5 goals, while Palace games have breached that line in seven of their last nine, including a 3-2 loss in this exact fixture in November. I also can't resist a play on OLISE TO SCORE ANYTIME at a whopping price of 6/1. The Frenchman has scored four in his last four, arguably coming back from injury better than ever. What is interesting is his shot map in those games.

Olise has been getting himself in good scoring positions, with three of his goals central and within 12-yards of the goal. He's been ghosting in off the right and terrorizing opposition defences. This same bet is 16/5 in places. Granted he may not start, but most bookies will void the bet in that case, but given Palace have a long time off after this game, I don't see why Hodgson wouldn't play his best players in an attempt to make a deep FA Cup run.

Jarrad Branthwaite (right)

Playing at the left side of a back five - or a back four should Dyche change formation - Jarrod Branthwaite could be in for a tough evening. He will have to deal with a floating Eze and a driving Olise from the right, and so he could add to his six yellow cards this season.

Team news Crystal Palace are without Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for this game, but Odsonne Edouard is fit again and could feature, as could Will Hughes. Everton are likely to be without Abdoulaye Doucoure for the fifth straight game, with the Toffees having lost all four he hasn't featured. Ashley Young is expected to be unavailable, but other than that Dyche has a fit squad to choose from.

Predicted line-ups C Palace: Henderson; Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin