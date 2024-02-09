Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2.5pts Chelsea to win to nil at 9/4 (General)
0.5pts Chelsea to score 4+ goals at 17/2 (Paddy Power)
After spending the money they have, matching expectations was always going to be difficult for Chelsea.
Languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, their league campaign has not gone to plan but the Blues dreams of a domestic cup double are still alive.
Monday night's clash with Crystal Palace provides the visitors with a great chance to gain a head of steam given the toxic atmosphere at Selhurst Park.
Although Roy Hodgson understands the Crystal Palace fans anguish, he isn’t sure what he can do to change his sides fortunes without his best players fit and available.
The veteran manager came under scrutiny after he brought on Michael Olise in the defeat against Brighton. The Eagles were 3-0 down when Olise was introduced at half time and the winger was forced off 10 minutes later with a hamstring issue joining Eberchi Eze in the treatment room.
Unsurprisingly, Palace do not fare too well without the mercurial pair.
Eze and Olise have combined to score 11 of their side's 26 league goals this term. Unfortunately for Palace, they have only started four games together.
When they are both in the starting XI, Palace average two points and goals a game (small sample size) and without them those averages both drop to 0.8 per match.
Neither will be fit for Monday’s game.
CHELSEA have struggled for consistency this season, their longest winning streak has lasted three games, but their price TO WIN TO NIL on Monday against a toothless Palace side simply looks too big.
Mauricio Pochettino claimed the victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup was the best performance of his spell at Stamford Bridge.
I don’t think it is too outlandish to claim they will build on that momentum, while the Blues form has been fleeting, they have put several teams to the sword this campaign.
Chelsea have scored three or more goals on nine occasions and given the hosts shortcomings, the Blues could enjoy themselves in Croydon. It is why taking them to cover the TO SCORE 4+ GOALS also appeals at a bigger price.
Cole Palmer has netted 12 goals for Chelsea this season, 10 in the Premier League which includes a brace at Kenilworth Road.
Jefferson Lerma is Palace’s joint most-carded player (4) and has committed 1.7 fouls per game.
Aside from Olise and Eze, Crystal Palace are without Marc Guehi after the centre back was forced off against Brighton in the first half.
Adam Wharton replaced him on the South Coast. He signed from Blackburn in the January transfer window and should make his full debut in his preferred central midfield role on Monday.
Chris Richards should partner Joachim Andersen in central defence.
Chelsea have eight players in the treatment room but Pochettino could name the same side that won at Villa Park on Wednesday. This would see Cole Palmer continue upfront and Nicolas Jackson start on the left.
Crystal Palace: Henderson; Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Hughes, Wharton, Lerma; Mateta, Ayew, Schlupp
Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Jackson; Palmer
Odds correct 1710 GMT (09/02/24)
