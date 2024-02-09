Crystal Palace vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

After spending the money they have, matching expectations was always going to be difficult for Chelsea. Languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, their league campaign has not gone to plan but the Blues dreams of a domestic cup double are still alive. Monday night's clash with Crystal Palace provides the visitors with a great chance to gain a head of steam given the toxic atmosphere at Selhurst Park.

Although Roy Hodgson understands the Crystal Palace fans anguish, he isn’t sure what he can do to change his sides fortunes without his best players fit and available. The veteran manager came under scrutiny after he brought on Michael Olise in the defeat against Brighton. The Eagles were 3-0 down when Olise was introduced at half time and the winger was forced off 10 minutes later with a hamstring issue joining Eberchi Eze in the treatment room. Unsurprisingly, Palace do not fare too well without the mercurial pair.

What are the best bets? Eze and Olise have combined to score 11 of their side's 26 league goals this term. Unfortunately for Palace, they have only started four games together. When they are both in the starting XI, Palace average two points and goals a game (small sample size) and without them those averages both drop to 0.8 per match. Neither will be fit for Monday's game. CHELSEA have struggled for consistency this season, their longest winning streak has lasted three games, but their price TO WIN TO NIL on Monday against a toothless Palace side simply looks too big. Mauricio Pochettino claimed the victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup was the best performance of his spell at Stamford Bridge.

I don't think it is too outlandish to claim they will build on that momentum, while the Blues form has been fleeting, they have put several teams to the sword this campaign. Chelsea have scored three or more goals on nine occasions and given the hosts shortcomings, the Blues could enjoy themselves in Croydon. It is why taking them to cover the TO SCORE 4+ GOALS also appeals at a bigger price.

Cole Palmer has netted 12 goals for Chelsea this season, 10 in the Premier League which includes a brace at Kenilworth Road. Jefferson Lerma is Palace's joint most-carded player (4) and has committed 1.7 fouls per game.

Team news Aside from Olise and Eze, Crystal Palace are without Marc Guehi after the centre back was forced off against Brighton in the first half.

Adam Wharton replaced him on the South Coast. He signed from Blackburn in the January transfer window and should make his full debut in his preferred central midfield role on Monday. Chris Richards should partner Joachim Andersen in central defence. Chelsea have eight players in the treatment room but Pochettino could name the same side that won at Villa Park on Wednesday. This would see Cole Palmer continue upfront and Nicolas Jackson start on the left.

Predicted line-ups Crystal Palace: Henderson; Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Hughes, Wharton, Lerma; Mateta, Ayew, Schlupp Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Jackson; Palmer

Match facts Crystal Palace’s 12 consecutive Premier League defeats against Chelsea is their longest losing run against an opponent in their league history.

Chelsea have won their last 12 Premier League games against Crystal Palace – they’ve never won 13 in a row against an opponent in their league history.

Crystal Palace have won both of their last two home league games, scoring three goals in each. They last won three in a row at Selhurst Park in the Premier League in October 2022, while never before have they netted 3+ goals in three successive top-flight home games.

Chelsea have lost their last two league games, conceding four goals in each, while they last lost more successive league fixtures from April-May 2023 (4). The Blues haven’t conceded 4+ goals in three straight league matches since December 1989.

Heading into MD24, no current side is on a longer run without a Premier League clean sheet than Crystal Palace (12 games), conceding 27 goals in these matches. It’s the Eagles’ longest run without one since a 15-match stretch between September and December 2020.

Chelsea go into this match in 11th place in the Premier League, the 12th time this season they have gone into a game in the bottom half of the table, their most in a season since 2015-16 (26). The Blues have won six of their last seven games when starting in the bottom half (D1), while only winning two of 12 in 2023-24 when starting in the top-half (D2 L8).

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has lost more Premier League games against Chelsea than any other side (16), losing his last nine in a row against them. Additionally, he has only faced Jürgen Klopp (9 games) more often without winning than he has against Mauricio Pochettino (P6 L6). Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has won 12 of his 14 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (D1 L1), more than he’s won against any other opponent.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are both injured for this game; Crystal Palace have won just one of the six Premier League matches in which neither of the pair were in their starting XI this season (D1 L4), a 2-0 win at Burnley in November.

Christopher Nkunku has scored two goals in five Premier League appearances for Chelsea, both as a sub and has ended on the losing side in both, against Wolves and Liverpool. He’s one of only two players to score in more than one Premier League game for the Blues and lose both, along with Laurent Charvet.