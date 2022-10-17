Crystal Palace welcome still-manager-less Wolves on Tuesday night, and George Gamble has you covered with his preview and best bet.

Patrick Vieira’s side have won their last three Premier League home matches against Wolves. They will feel confident of extending that run when they face off at Selhurst Park given that the visitors are struggling to score goals and are yet to claim three points away from home this season. The hosts have a good recent record against Wolves but their rather dull 0-0 draw against Leicester at the weekend means that the Eagles have now won just one of their last six league games.

Neither side has exactly been prolific in front of goal. These two have scored just 14 goals combined so far this season and it seems highly unlikely that we will be treated to a high-scoring affair. According to Infogol’s Premier League expected goals (xG) table, Wolves have racked up an xG of just 5.8 away from home, hitting the back of the net just once on the road. The last nine meetings between these two teams have produced fewer than three goals in total with five of the last six clashes seeing the home side on that occasion emerging victorious. Under 2.5 goals seems likely to land once again but there is no value in the 4/6 on offer for that market.

This one should prove to be a closely fought contest but it's hard to imagine Wolves scoring more than once, if at all. Caretaker boss Steve Davis will be aware of the rumours flying around regarding potential managerial arrivals but he will want to guide his side to victory. Unfortunately, they just don't create enough chances and having failed to find the back of the net in four of their five away league outings, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them draw another blank here whilst conceding. Most bookmakers have a home win priced up at around 6/5. As such, the 5/4 on a Crystal Palace victory seems a standout selection.

Crystal Palace v Wolves best bets and score prediction 2pts Crystal Palace to win at 5/4 (Betfred, SpreadEx) Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1445 BST (17/10/22)