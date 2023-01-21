Crystal Palace host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening, James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.
Liverpool were demolished by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.
It was another famous night at Anfield, just not in the way the Reds might have hoped.
Jurgen Klopp’s men headed into that clash having won two games on the spin for the first time in the calendar year but were humbled by Carlo Ancelotti’s ruthless Real Madrid.
Los Blancos reminded us of Liverpool’s fragilities, not least their vulnerability in transition.
Looking ahead to their trip to Selhurst Park, Klopp may look to freshen up centrally.
Crystal Palace may sit six points above the drop but winless in seven league games they will be looking over their shoulders until they are out of this rut.
Patrick Vieira was denied his first win of the calendar year as Victor Janelt equalised for Brentford deep into stoppage time last weekend.
Amidst Liverpool's inconsistent form, DARWIN NUNEZ has quietly become amongst the goals.
A beneficiary of Cody Gakpo’s consistent run of starts, the Uruguayan has netted in each of the Reds last two games.
The first was an emphatic finish at St James’ Park, the second a nonchalant flick in the Champions League, taking his tally to 12 for the season.
Domestically, it is no secret that his finishing has been wasteful this campaign.
Nunez has notched up an xG of 10.63 from 68 shots, yet only managed to find the six times. A striker of his calibre should really be out performing their xG figures.
Nevertheless, I expect this glut of goals to continue in the capital this weekend and his price of 15/8 to SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big.
The Eagles have only kept one cleat sheet this year and that came against Newcastle in a fixture the Magpies generated an xG of 1.78, defensive fragilities Nunez will be looking to punish.
Score prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct 1000 GMT (24/02/23)
