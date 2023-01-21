Liverpool were demolished by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It was another famous night at Anfield, just not in the way the Reds might have hoped.

Jurgen Klopp’s men headed into that clash having won two games on the spin for the first time in the calendar year but were humbled by Carlo Ancelotti’s ruthless Real Madrid.

Los Blancos reminded us of Liverpool’s fragilities, not least their vulnerability in transition.

Looking ahead to their trip to Selhurst Park, Klopp may look to freshen up centrally.

Crystal Palace may sit six points above the drop but winless in seven league games they will be looking over their shoulders until they are out of this rut.

Patrick Vieira was denied his first win of the calendar year as Victor Janelt equalised for Brentford deep into stoppage time last weekend.