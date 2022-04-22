Monday Night Football sees Crystal Palace take on Leeds and Tom Carnduff has picked out three best bets to back.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Rodrigo Moreno to score anytime at 17/5 (Unibet) 1pt Liam Cooper to have 1+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Liam Cooper to score anytime at 25/1 (VBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Crystal Palace are almost guaranteed to be playing Premier League football again next season as they sit nine points above the relegation zone. Leeds wouldn't have wanted to see a win for Burnley and a draw for Everton in midweek but the positive there is that the Clarets have now played all of the games they had in-hand over the Whites. Jesse Marsch's men remain five points clear of the drop zone and victory here could secure their status for 2022/23. It has the potential to be a highly-entertaining game for the neutral - one that could well bring goals.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Crystal Palace 21/20 | Draw 5/2 | Leeds 5/2

Leeds' recent form following a switch of head coach has helped to push them away from the drop zone - but of course they are not safe at this stage. The Whites have won three of their last four - the one game where they didn't being a 1-1 draw with Southampton - while Palace have lost their last three. An FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea in between league losses to Newcastle and Leicester. Leeds' attacking showings under Marsch have been very strong. They have averaged 2.23 xGF in their last four which has resulted in nine goals. At a best price of 17/5, it's well worth backing RODRIGO MORENO TO SCORE ANYTIME given his own personal performances across that recent period. CLICK HERE to back Rodrigo Moreno to score anytime with Sky Bet Rodrigo has been one of those to massively benefit from Marsch's arrival in West Yorkshire. He has scored three goals in his last four outings - averaging 0.79 goals per 95 minutes and 0.37 xG/95. This price may well take into account his performances across the whole season, rather than his showings as a centre forward under Marsch. However, the odds are too good to ignore given the scoring return.

At a huge price of 25/1, in a game expected to see the net struck at both ends, there is some interest in backing LIAM COOPER TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Liam Cooper to score anytime with Sky Bet He has missed the large part of the season through injury but has been a welcome return to the Leeds backline for their last two games. Remarkably, across those contests, he's won a huge total of 17 aerial duels. We've spoken plenty of times throughout the season about Palace's woes at defending set-pieces - and while Leeds have issues of their own - they have at least got eight goals of their own from free-kicks and corners. Cooper's header towards goal won Leeds a late penalty in their November meeting at Elland Road and - in case he doesn't find the net - it's also worth a play on the 11/8 for COOPER TO HAVE 1+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Liam Cooper to have 1+ total shots with Sky Bet Given the uncertainty about which way this game could go, the best value can be found in backing RODRIGO and COOPER to be involved in the goals.

Crystal Palace v Leeds best bets and score prediction 1pt Rodrigo Moreno to score anytime at 17/5 (Unibet)

1pt Liam Cooper to have 1+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Liam Cooper to score anytime at 25/1 (VBet) Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1500 BST (22/04/22)