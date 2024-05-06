Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United: Under-fire United embarrassed at Selhurst Park

Olise has been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford and run amok at Selhurst Park with a dazzling display, scoring twice to move on to nine goals in 12 league starts this season.

Two sparkling efforts by Olise in the 12th and 66th minutes bookended this latest superb result for Oliver Glasner’s side, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also on target to make it four wins in five for Palace.

It was another sorry display for Ten Hag, though, with Jonny Evans and Casemiro given a torrid night.

Injury-hit United have won only two of their last 10 league matches and could be set for a lowest ever Premier League finish.

United had dropped to eighth after wins for Newcastle and Chelsea at the weekend, while the club’s injury list increased with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes not available for this clash.

Evans was fit enough to start, but he endured a nervy opening and had to block an early Olise shot after his own poor clearance before Palace wanted a penalty when Evans challenged Mitchell in the area.

Referee Jarred Gillett, who was wearing a small camera for this fixture to help provide insight into the demands of top-level officiating, ignored the appeals.

However, Ten Hag’s side did not heed the warning of how dangerous Olise can be as he broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.