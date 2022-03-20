Crystal Palace put Everton to the sword with a 4-0 thrashing in the FA Cup quarter-finals to book their spot at Wembley and help Marc Guehi end the perfect week on another high note.

The centre-back shut out Premier League leaders Manchester City on Monday, earned a maiden England call-up three days later and broke the deadlock in the 25th-minute with a deft header to set Patrick Vieira’s side on course for a convincing victory. Jean-Philippe Mateta doubled the Eagles lead before half-time and the hosts never looked back with Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes able to wrap up the result with further late efforts. It continues the momentum built in Vieira’s debut season in the Palace dugout, with the former Arsenal midfielder unbeaten in his last 19 FA Cup ties and set to lead the south London club out at Wembley for the semi-final next month.

Everton in their four away games under Frank Lampard:



‣ Scored: 1

‣ Conceded: 14 (nine in their last two) pic.twitter.com/WWGd6sqYkM — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 20, 2022

Defeat piled more misery on opposite number Frank Lampard, who turns his attention back to the Toffees’ relegation plight following another day to forget for the Merseyside outfit. A wave of noise greeted Everton onto the Selhurst Park pitch but they made stronger start out of the two bottom-half teams. The absence of several players saw Andros Townsend get the nod against his old club and his early free kick created a half-chance for Michael Keane that was scuffed wide. Richarlison had two penalty appeals waved away soon after before he blazed over and headed another effort off target during a frantic opening 10 minutes where the hosts’ young team looked nervous. Everton’s momentum was halted in the 12th minute when Townsend suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his left knee, which saw the ex-Palace winger hobble off to applause from both sets of supporters. The break in play helped Vieira’s men settle down and they started to get into their stride with Michael Olise’s corner almost catching out Jordan Pickford, who punched the inswinger over for a second consecutive set-piece. Another superb delivery was produced by Olise and this time the ball did end up in the net with Guehi able to glance a header into the bottom corner after 25 minutes.

‣ Just 2 defeats in 13

‣ 4 points collected v Man City this term

‣ Impressive underlying numbers at Selhurst

‣ England call-ups for Guehi & Gallagher

‣ Aiming for top half after being amongst favs for drop

‣ FA Cup semi-finalists



Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace 👏 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/uWCOqhw16r — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 20, 2022