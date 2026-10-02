Croatia vs England predictions, tips, bet builder & Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 2pts England to win at 17/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Saturday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

England's record may read one win and one defeat in Thomas Tuchel's debut Nations League campaign but they should top Group 3 in League A. The meeting with World Cup winners Spain at Wembley saw the Three Lions trail early before taking a 2-1 lead. Harry Kane failing to convert a penalty when they had the chance to extend their advantage to two goals ultimately proving costly in a 3-2 defeat. If Kane netted his second, England win that contest. They at least bounced back with a comfortable victory over the ten men of Czechia where goalkeeper James Trafford was barely trouble throughout the 90 minutes. Croatia have also been successful against Czechia in this international break but they were dismantled by Spain in a 4-1 hammering last time out. They could only post five shots to Spain's 16.

Thomas Tuchel's England should have two wins from two

It remains a side blessed with quality in key areas but Croatia aren't the side which has reached a recent World Cup final. Portugal dumped them out at the round of 32 stage of the summer edition while they failed to make it beyond the group stage of Euro 2024. England also beat them 4-2 in a chaotic group stage encounter in Arlington back in June. Tuchel's side were by far the superior team, with 22 shots equating to an expected goals (xG) total of 3.20. In response, Croatia may have had ten shots but it was a considerably less 0.70 xG. Near even money is available on an ENGLAND WIN here which looks solid value, even if Croatia have a new manager this time around. Ex-West Ham, West Brom and Watford boss Slaven Bilić is in the dugout but the showing against Spain raises questions about their ability against top nations in the very small body of evidence we have to work with.

Slaven Bilić took charge of Croatia following the World Cup

We could point to that being an away game but they've lost a significant part of home advantage with this contest in Rijeka being played behind closed doors. It could essentially have that 'training game' feel to it - the better team should prevail. The one thing England do need to cut out is silly defensive mistakes which present chances to their opponents. It's how Spain netted their first goal and the fact you can't point towards the goalkeeper for those errors makes it somewhat more frustrating from an England perspective - that is easier to cut out. Tuchel remains a figure who divides opinion following the decisions he made in that semi-final defeat to Argentina. However, he should have maximum points after two games here. Croatia have become a regular opponent at important points for England across the past few years. They look more than capable of keeping up their recent habit of securing victory against them.