The 36-year-old scored two penalties 13 minutes before Bruno Fernandes (17) and and Joao Palhinha (69) further increased the lead to put the result beyond doubt, while Ronaldo struck his 115th international goal late on.

It's yet another record for the all-time leading goalscorer at this level while he's now struck 54 times in his last 49 matches since October 2016.

He also has 58 hat-tricks in his career which is three more than Lionel Messi.