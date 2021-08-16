Sporting Life
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during his hat-trick
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during his hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a record-breaking 10th international hat-trick for Portugal

By Sporting Life
23:00 · TUE October 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 10th international hat-trick to take his career tally to an incredible 58 as Portugal brushed Luxembourg 4-0 in World Cup qualifying Group A.

The 36-year-old scored two penalties 13 minutes before Bruno Fernandes (17) and and Joao Palhinha (69) further increased the lead to put the result beyond doubt, while Ronaldo struck his 115th international goal late on.

It's yet another record for the all-time leading goalscorer at this level while he's now struck 54 times in his last 49 matches since October 2016.

He also has 58 hat-tricks in his career which is three more than Lionel Messi.

RONALDO'S OVERALL GOALS RECORD

  • Games: 1083 (901 club)
  • Goals: 794 (679 club)
  • Goals per game ratio: 0.73 (0.75 club)
  • Hat-Tricks: 58 (48 club)
  • Four in a game: 8 (six for Real Madrid, two for Portugal)
  • Five in a game: 2 (for Real Madrid)
  • Penalties*: 141 (125 club)
    28 missed overall (21 missed for clubs)

RONALDO'S INTERNATIONAL GOALS RECORD

  • Games: 182
  • Goals: 115
  • Goals per game ratio: 0.61
  • World Cup Finals goals: 7 (17 games)
  • World Cup qualification goals: 43 (36 games)
  • European Championship goals: 14 (25 games)
  • European Championship qualification goals: 31 (35 games)
  • Confederation Cup goals: 2 (4 games)
  • Nations League goals: 5 goals (6 games)
  • International friendly goals: 20 (52 games)
  • Hat-Tricks: 10 (Most in history)
  • Four in a game: 2
  • Penalties: 16 (7 missed)

