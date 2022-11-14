Sporting Life
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds: Chelsea favourites after forward's interview

By Tom Carnduff
11:07 · MON November 14, 2022

Chelsea are the 2/1 favourites to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window.

That comes after an explosive interview where he claimed he has been "betrayed" by the Old Trafford club.

When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club - in an interview with TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored - Ronaldo said: "Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed."

It's likely that the forward has played his final game for United, with a January move now set to be his priority.

Cristiano Ronaldo - to sign before 3rd February (via Sky Bet)

  • Chelsea - 2/1
  • Sporting - 3/1
  • Any MLS Club - 6/1
  • Napoli - 12/1
  • PSG - 12/1

Odds correct at 0905 GMT (14/11/22)

Chelsea were linked with a summer move, with Ronaldo's well-publicised desire to depart failing to materialise.

Portuguese outfit Sporting - where Ronaldo began his senior career - are the 3/1 second-favourites, with a switch to the MLS priced up as third.

Beyond that, the market is open and his next move remains unclear, but his time in Manchester is all-but-over following comments about the club and boss Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo said he did not respect the manager - appointed in the summer - admitting: "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you."

This isn't the first controversy involving the pair this season.

Boss ten Hag confirmed after the game against Tottenham in October that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute and left the ground early.

"I am the manager," ten Hag stated. "I'm responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values, and I have to control them. We are in a team."

