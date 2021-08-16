Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United agree deal for Juventus forward's Old Trafford return

Manchester United have agreed a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club from Juventus.

The 36-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid. United dramatically announced just before 5pm on Friday they had reached agreement with Juve to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. They said the deal was subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical. A United statement said: “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

United's price crashed from 14/1 in midweek, with his old club even starting Friday as clear second favourites to odds-on Manchester City in the betting. However, during the day, rumours spread that City were withdrawing from the race for his signature and Ronaldo's odds to re-join United dipped as short as 1/20 before the announcement was made. In his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Wolves, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Ronaldo's Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes had been talking to the five-time Ballon D'Or winner about a Red Devils return.

It had been reported that Juventus were seeking a fee of £25m for Ronaldo, after he made it clear to the Serie A giants this week that he wanted to leave Turin. Ronaldo made the historic move from Real to Juventus in the summer of 2018, ending his nine-year association with the Spanish giants having previously shot to fame during six seasons at Manchester United. In Italy, the forward has scored 101 goals in 134 appearances but his time at Real was his most prolific. He netted 450 in 438 games across all competitions - contributing a further 132 assists. Now back at Old Trafford, the Portuguese legend will be looking to add to the 118 goals he netted in 292 appearances during a hugely successful first spell in Manchester.