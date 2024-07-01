Sporting Life
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears during match after missed penalty in Portugal win

By Sporting Life
22:45 · MON July 01, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after a missed penalty in extra-time before Portugal beat Slovenia in the first shootout of Euro 2024.

Shortly before half-time in extra-time, Ronaldo's penalty was magnificently saved by Jan Oblak, prompting Ronaldo to break down in tears during the pause in play.

Consoled by some teammates, roused by others, Ronaldo was unable to make amends over the following 15 minutes as Benjamin Sesko instead missed a fine chance to send Slovenia through when one-on-one.

Diogo Costa stood tall to save and he was again the hero in the penalty shootout, keeping out all three of Slovenia's penalties to spare Ronaldo and keep Portuguese hopes alive.

Ronaldo had got Portugal off to an ideal start by scoring their first penalty for a form of redemption, but it was to Costa that the entire squad ran when an absorbing tie finally came to its end.

FOOTBALL TIPS