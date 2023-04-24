Spurs were thrashed 6-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday, falling five goals behind in the opening 21 minutes on a day which further dented their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League.

Stellini was appointed in an interim role having worked under Antonio Conte, who was himself sacked less than a month ago.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine,” Levy said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.”