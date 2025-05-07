Coventry vs Sunderland tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 20/1 Enzo Le Fee to score anytime

10+ match corners

Coventry 14+ total shots Click here to back with Sky Bet

If we were to lay out the six play-off semi-final ties across the Sky Bet EFL and ask people to rank them in order of difficulty to predict, I imagine this one would be towards the top. Sunderland finished the season seven points ahead of Coventry and yet the context of the visitors' season is key. They've had little to play for across the past couple of months which has led to rest and rotation, preparing for this moment. Although they'd have hoped for more positive results. Only Preston (7) picked up fewer points than Sunderland (8) across the final ten games of the season - it's the showings of a side exiting the division but through the other door.

Regis Le Bris' Sunderland have struggled to gain results

So, many will be looking at the hosts here, particularly with their campaign playing out the way it did. But what Coventry have sold us is the illusion of form. If you didn't follow their results closely you'd assume they've flown into the play-offs given the overall upward trajectory under Frank Lampard yet it's just not the case. The final ten games of their season concluded with four wins, one draw and five defeats - 14th in the form charts. We do have to credit the home form and that will be vital for their chances of progression. Eight of their final ten at the CBS Arena were wins with promoted Burnley and Leeds the only two to leave with maximum points.

Frank Lampard's Coventry have been strong at home

On the road is a different story, but that's a problem for another day (well, that day being Tuesday when the second leg takes place). I can't quite fully explain it but this tie does have the potential to buck the low-scoring trend of play-off encounters. Two coaches who still come with doubts about their big-moment approaches may lead to two games with periods of chaos. Whether that comes here or at the Stadium of Light remains to be seen. This, though, is a game which delivers plenty of intrigue.

What are the best bets? When ENZO LE FEE joined Sunderland on loan in January, the discussion levels hit the stage of ranking him among the Championship's best ever signings. Such is the confidence in his ability that the Black Cats will have to fork out just shy of £20million to turn the move permanent if they go up - that being a club record. A player who had featured 35 times for Rennes in Ligue 1 and the Europa League last season, a tournament he'd also played in during the first-half of this campaign with Roma.

Enzo Le Fee opens his Sunderland account in STYLE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pbYtDaKnLh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 12, 2025

But it hasn't exactly played out in the way they'd hoped. He missed six weeks through injury and has only started on 11 occasions. It's not yet been the high-level signing we were led to believe. Elite players thrive at crucial points though and if there was ever a time to step up, it's now. Le Fee's started back-to-back contests with a full 90 in their final day defeat to QPR. There's a price of 15/2 available on LE FEE TO SCORE ANYTIME, with 7s available with plenty of other bookmakers. CLICK HERE to back Enzo Le Fee to score anytime with Sky Bet While he's primarily a central midfielder, Regis Le Bris has looked to play him out wide. Ten of those 11 starts mentioned previously have been on the left.

Le Fee's scoring record may not be exceptional but then he's never really held a role like this for an extended period before. A position on the left allows him to cut inside and get shots away - it's how he scored his only goal for the club so far. He averaged 1.33 shots per 90 for Rennes last season yet it's 1.71 for Sunderland. Six starts have returned at least two shots and he should see opportunities as the visitors aim to get him on the ball. I was originally planning a bit of a watching brief on him ahead of the second leg, but considering the prices, it's worth backing for Friday night too.

Team news

Ben Wilson should start for Coventry

Predicted line-ups Coventry XI: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Grimes, Sheaf; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Wright; Simms. Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Bellingham; Roberts, Rigg, Le Fee; Isidor.

CLICK TO READ: Tom Carnduff's EFL Play-Offs Notebook