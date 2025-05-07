Coventry vs Sunderland tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Championship
1pt Enzo Le Fee to score anytime at 15/2 (Sky Bet)
BuildABet @ 20/1
- Enzo Le Fee to score anytime
- 10+ match corners
- Coventry 14+ total shots
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Home 13/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 11/5
If we were to lay out the six play-off semi-final ties across the Sky Bet EFL and ask people to rank them in order of difficulty to predict, I imagine this one would be towards the top.
Sunderland finished the season seven points ahead of Coventry and yet the context of the visitors' season is key. They've had little to play for across the past couple of months which has led to rest and rotation, preparing for this moment.
Although they'd have hoped for more positive results. Only Preston (7) picked up fewer points than Sunderland (8) across the final ten games of the season - it's the showings of a side exiting the division but through the other door.
So, many will be looking at the hosts here, particularly with their campaign playing out the way it did.
But what Coventry have sold us is the illusion of form. If you didn't follow their results closely you'd assume they've flown into the play-offs given the overall upward trajectory under Frank Lampard yet it's just not the case.
The final ten games of their season concluded with four wins, one draw and five defeats - 14th in the form charts.
We do have to credit the home form and that will be vital for their chances of progression. Eight of their final ten at the CBS Arena were wins with promoted Burnley and Leeds the only two to leave with maximum points.
On the road is a different story, but that's a problem for another day (well, that day being Tuesday when the second leg takes place).
I can't quite fully explain it but this tie does have the potential to buck the low-scoring trend of play-off encounters. Two coaches who still come with doubts about their big-moment approaches may lead to two games with periods of chaos.
Whether that comes here or at the Stadium of Light remains to be seen. This, though, is a game which delivers plenty of intrigue.
What are the best bets?
When ENZO LE FEE joined Sunderland on loan in January, the discussion levels hit the stage of ranking him among the Championship's best ever signings.
Such is the confidence in his ability that the Black Cats will have to fork out just shy of £20million to turn the move permanent if they go up - that being a club record.
A player who had featured 35 times for Rennes in Ligue 1 and the Europa League last season, a tournament he'd also played in during the first-half of this campaign with Roma.
But it hasn't exactly played out in the way they'd hoped. He missed six weeks through injury and has only started on 11 occasions. It's not yet been the high-level signing we were led to believe.
Elite players thrive at crucial points though and if there was ever a time to step up, it's now. Le Fee's started back-to-back contests with a full 90 in their final day defeat to QPR.
There's a price of 15/2 available on LE FEE TO SCORE ANYTIME, with 7s available with plenty of other bookmakers.
While he's primarily a central midfielder, Regis Le Bris has looked to play him out wide. Ten of those 11 starts mentioned previously have been on the left.
Le Fee's scoring record may not be exceptional but then he's never really held a role like this for an extended period before. A position on the left allows him to cut inside and get shots away - it's how he scored his only goal for the club so far.
He averaged 1.33 shots per 90 for Rennes last season yet it's 1.71 for Sunderland. Six starts have returned at least two shots and he should see opportunities as the visitors aim to get him on the ball.
I was originally planning a bit of a watching brief on him ahead of the second leg, but considering the prices, it's worth backing for Friday night too.
Team news
Coventry remain without their first choice goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, who has been unavailable since injuring his knee in their defeat to Sheffield United in March.
Ben Wilson came in for Brad Collins for their crucial final day clash with Middlesbrough and he should retain his spot in net, with Lampard likely to keep much of the same XI from that contest.
Le Bris has spent plenty of time keeping his squad as fresh as possible for this moment, meaning we're likely to see the strongest Sunderland side for a while.
Top scorer Wilson Isidor should return to the XI, with Jobe Bellingham and Le Fee among the other 'big hitters' set for a start.
Predicted line-ups
Coventry XI: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Grimes, Sheaf; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Wright; Simms.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Bellingham; Roberts, Rigg, Le Fee; Isidor.
Odds correct at 1115 GMT (07/05/25)
