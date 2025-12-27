Coventry vs Ipswich tips, best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Championship
2pts Under 2.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365)
1pt Under 1.5 goals at 29/10 (bet365)
0.5pt No goalscorer at 10/1 (General)
1pt Milan van Ewijk to be shown a card at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Kick-off: 18:00 GMT, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
A big hitting Sky Bet Championship promotion clash gets a very unusual early evening kick-off. Then again, days, times and just general understanding of whether we're coming or going tends to go out of the window at this time of the year so what difference does a couple of measly hours make?
To call it a promotion clash is fair, but so far this season no club has come close to putting Coventry under any kind of pressure in the title race.
The Sky Blues have 50 points at the 23-game halfway stage, eight clear of Middlesbrough, with Ipswich five points further back in third.
Frank Lampard's side have gained particular praise for some remarkable goalscoring, managing 15 more than any other team in the second tier.
That has finally eased up lately, with just four goals scored in their last five matches, failing to find the net more than once in any of those games.
In the context of what came before it is an enormous drop-off - they were previously averaging 2.8 goals per game.
The dip to 0.8 over this five-game sequence was started by Ipswich winning 3-0 in the reverse fixture on December 6, becoming only the second team to beat Coventry in the Championship this season.
Given that trend and for what is likely to be an arm wrestle it feels worth opposing goals at various lines, taking the 10/11 about UNDER 2.5 GOALS, 29/10 about UNDER 1.5 GOALS and 10/1 for NO GOALSCORER.
The Sky Blues' last four matches have involved fewer than three goals, with their last two home fixtures ending 1-0. Three of Ipswich's past five away games have gone unders, with their Boxing Day trip to Millwall ending goalless.
That was the second time Kieran McKenna's side have drawn 0-0 this term, the same number of occasions as the hosts.
There also looks to be value in backing MILAN VAN EWIJK TO BE SHOWN A CARD.
At 4/1 it's worthwhile purely based on him being booked six times in 21 appearances this season, but Coventry's eccentric right-back has a tricky assignment.
Averaging 2.61 fouls and tackles per 90, he'll be up against one of the best players in the division in Jaden Philogene, a winger who is averaging 2.08 fouls won per 90 this season.
It's not much of a stretch to back the Sky Blues' most-booked player in what has all the hallmarks of being a classic Championship scrap.
Odds correct at 18:00 GMT (27/12/25)
