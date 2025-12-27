Coventry vs Ipswich tips, best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Championship 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365) 1pt Under 1.5 goals at 29/10 (bet365) 0.5pt No goalscorer at 10/1 (General) 1pt Milan van Ewijk to be shown a card at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 18:00 GMT, Monday TV: Sky Sports Main Event

A big hitting Sky Bet Championship promotion clash gets a very unusual early evening kick-off. Then again, days, times and just general understanding of whether we're coming or going tends to go out of the window at this time of the year so what difference does a couple of measly hours make? To call it a promotion clash is fair, but so far this season no club has come close to putting Coventry under any kind of pressure in the title race. The Sky Blues have 50 points at the 23-game halfway stage, eight clear of Middlesbrough, with Ipswich five points further back in third.

50 - Coventry City are just the second team with 50+ points won (51) and 50+ goals scored (54) at the halfway stage of a Championship season (23rd match of 46 since 2004-05), along with Wolves in 2008-09. Steamroller. pic.twitter.com/1oU3Q837kk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2025

Frank Lampard's side have gained particular praise for some remarkable goalscoring, managing 15 more than any other team in the second tier. That has finally eased up lately, with just four goals scored in their last five matches, failing to find the net more than once in any of those games. In the context of what came before it is an enormous drop-off - they were previously averaging 2.8 goals per game.

The dip to 0.8 over this five-game sequence was started by Ipswich winning 3-0 in the reverse fixture on December 6, becoming only the second team to beat Coventry in the Championship this season. Given that trend and for what is likely to be an arm wrestle it feels worth opposing goals at various lines, taking the 10/11 about UNDER 2.5 GOALS, 29/10 about UNDER 1.5 GOALS and 10/1 for NO GOALSCORER. The Sky Blues' last four matches have involved fewer than three goals, with their last two home fixtures ending 1-0. Three of Ipswich's past five away games have gone unders, with their Boxing Day trip to Millwall ending goalless. That was the second time Kieran McKenna's side have drawn 0-0 this term, the same number of occasions as the hosts.