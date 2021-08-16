West Brom travel to Coventry in the hopes of getting their push for automatic promotion back on track. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt West Brom to take the most corners at 21/20 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With 33 points from their opening 20 matches, and currently residing in the top six of the Sky Bet Championship, this is Coventry City’s best start to a season for 20 years. They are 11 points better off than they were at this stage last term, and the play-offs are beginning to look a real possibility for Mark Robins’ men. Just one point ahead of the Sky Blues sit West Brom, though a place in the play-offs come the end of the season would probably be considered a disappointment as far as Valérien Ismaël side are concerned. The Baggies are four games without a win and are falling behind pace-setters Fulham and Bournemouth. They need a victory to reinvigorate their season, but that is easier said than done against a Coventry side unbeaten in their last four.

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Coventry 21/20 | Draw 23/10 | West Brom 13/10

At 5/4, West Brom are difficult to back with any real confidence, particularly considering Coventry have the joint-best home record in the division, but given the hosts have drawn their last three successive matches, they don’t make too much appeal either. Coventry have scored just two goals in their last three matches, while for West Brom it is three games without finding the back of the net, but one area both sides do excel in is corners, the Baggies taking the most in the division, with Coventry second best. It would be logical then, to side with the overs in the corner betting, but just because these two generate a plethora of corners against other teams, does not mean they will do so against each other. These two have also conceded the third and fourth fewest corners in the division, so just looking at one side of their stats can be misleading.

The best bet in this fixture looks to be in siding with WEST BROM TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS at even money. The Baggies have averaged 0.65 more corners per match than Coventry this season, and away from home they have won the corner battle in eight of their ten fixtures. Coventry may have won the corner battle in seven of their ten home games, but the only sides they have faced at home this season that currently reside in the top half of the table have been Middlesbrough, Fulham and Swansea, and they only won the corner battle on one of those occasions. Despite sitting in fourth place in the league, West Brom boast the second highest expected goals for (xGF) total in the division, which demonstrates the consistent rate at which they create good scoring opportunities. This is a good precursor as to how many corners a team may win, as better opportunities, as opposed to long range efforts, have a higher chance of being converted into corners. On the road only Fulham have created more chances than the Baggies this season, and if they continue in a similar vein against Coventry, they will be sure to rack up the corner kicks.

Coventry v West Brom score prediction and best bets 1pt West Brom to take the most corners at 21/20 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Coventry 1-1 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1640 GMT (01/12/21)