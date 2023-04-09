Promotion hopefuls Coventry take on Watford in Monday's televised clash at 3pm. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

There's always an expectation that Watford will be in the top-six come the end of any season they're in the Sky Bet Championship. With six games of the current campaign remaining, it's looking likely that they will have no involvement in the play-offs. They're 12th - six points adrift of Blackburn heading into Monday's fixtures. In Coventry, they take on a side who know they could well be in that top-six at the end of the day. They need a couple of results to go their way for this to happen, but it underlines the current good position they find themselves in.

A 4-0 hammering by Stoke in their last home game ended a five-game unbeaten run in front of their own supporters - they did at least bounce back with a 0-0 draw at Swansea in a game they could have won. Chris Wilder's impact at Watford hasn't delivered the desired effect with Friday's loss at home to Huddersfield making it three defeats from his five at the helm - far from ideal heading into this contest. Defensively they've struggled too, with at least two conceded in each of their last two. They've managed just one clean sheet since his arrival. That will be welcome news to VIKTOR GYOKERES, with the Coventry striker looking an appealing bet at 21/10 to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime with Sky Bet He sits second to Chuba Akpom in the Championship scoring charts this season, with 18 goals and a further eight assists in 40 outings this season.

His efforts have come in bunches, but a recent run of games have delivered his best returns of the campaign. While obviously he didn't have any across his last two, the returns in fixtures before that deliver plenty of encouragement for Monday. Gyokeres had six goals in the seven games before the game against Stoke, also returning four assists across that period. The striker's last ten league contests have also delivered a considerable 38 shots and a figure of 5.3 xG - 1.9 of that came against three teams in the top-half (Millwall, Preston and Sunderland). Coventry look to be in the better position of the two to secure victory, but GYOKERES delivers the value with above 2/1 available.

Coventry v Watford best bets and score prediction 1pt Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at 21/10 (bet365) Score prediction: Coventry 2-1 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1510 BST (09/04/23)

