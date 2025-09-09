Could Dominik Szoboszlai become 'one of the best in the world' for Liverpool?

Dominik Szoboszlai has had some start to the 2025/26 campaign with the Premier League champions.

Deployed in a double pivot by Arne Slot alongside Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool’s season opener against Bournemouth, the Hungary skipper put in a decent showing as the Reds claimed a 4-2 win at Anfield. He completed the most passes of any player (66) and created two chances, though his aggressive positioning and offensive mindset was exploited by the Cherries in transition. And this was one of the problems with using Szoboszlai in a deeper role. He was drawn to the ball. He wanted to be involved in duels rather than looking to dominate space. Higher up the pitch, this isn’t an issue. There’s a safety net behind him. In a double pivot, though, if he makes the wrong decision, teams have a clear run at the defence.

Last term, Szoboszlai was one of Slot’s undisputed starters. More often than not, the former RB Leipzig man was the attacking midfielder in the team. He favoured the right flank, doing a lot of the defensive work for Mohamed Salah, easing the physical burden on the legendary forward. At times, he was even utilised as a false-nine, starring in that role in a 2-0 win over Manchester City. The arrival of Florian Wirtz, however, relegated Szoboszlai to the role of squad player. In the eyes of many, he was going to be the 12th man in the squad. After all, he wasn’t going to displace either of Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister in the double pivot and once it was clear that Wirtz was now the team’s attacking midfielder, Szoboszlai wasn’t going to be starting many games there. He’d still rack up a lot of minutes, coming on to replace one of Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Wirtz in most games. He could even fill in for the likes of Cody Gakpo and Salah on either flank. If Slot wanted to go a little more defensive in games, the No8 could lead the line in place of Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak. Last season, Szoboszlai was key to Liverpool’s success. This season, he could still have been key to the club’s success, just for a very different reason.

Dominik Szoboszlai has become a key figure for Liverpool

In truth, the 12th man in a squad is perhaps even more important than some of the starters. Talk in pre-season was how Szoboszlai was going to be used. Would he be content with the role of a squad player having racked up a career higher 2,500 league minutes. Now, talk is dominated by a different subject entirely. Is anyone going to replace Szoboszlai as the starting right-back for Liverpool? Jeremie Frimpong suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth and with Conor Bradley already ruled out, Slot had a decision to make for the game against Newcastle. The Dutch coach could’ve used Curtis Jones at full-back. Maybe Wataru Endo could’ve filled in there having replaced Frimpong against the Cherries. Joe Gomez was a bit of a wildcard with fitness but with both senior right-backs out, he was the most experienced option. Slot decided to use Szoboszlai there and it was an inspired decision. He defended the back post well on a few occasions to thwart Anthony Gordon in the first half. The 24-year-old managed Harvey Barnes well too and was only dribbled past on one occasion. Then, after changes had been made late on and he was pushed higher up the pitch, he played a pivotal part in the winner, dummying a Salah pass and allowing the ball to run to Rio Ngumoha. The Dutch tactician kept Szoboszlai at right-back for the visit of Arsenal to Anfield before the international break. He completed 90% of his attempted passes, created one chance, made five recoveries and won 80% of his duels. The No8 also scored the winner with an unstoppable 32-yard free-kick.

At times, he was playing some Trent Alexander-Arnold-esque passes from full-back too. He looked right at home in that position and it allowed Slot to still field a double pivot and Wirtz. It was, on paper, the perfect solution. But how viable is this in the long-term? Bradley signed a new, long-term deal in the summer while Frimpong arrived for £30million. On deadline day, Liverpool loaned Kostas Tsimikas because there’s no need for three left-backs. The Reds now find themselves in a similar predicament on their right-flank, with three options at full-back. With Bradley now fit again having played 76 minutes against Luxembourg and 90 minutes against Germany. The new No12 is match ready. What message does it send to the 22-year-old if he remains on the bench as the only fit senior right-back? It puts Slot in a strange position. Does he keep Szoboszlai at full-back after impressing. His form warrants it. Or does he replace an unfit Mac Allister in midfield? But Jones hasn’t done anything to justify being dropped either. Szoboszlai versatility is a solution and a problem. He's this squad's James Milner.

Sit back and enjoy every angle of THAT Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XadhY8wuB9 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 31, 2025

However, unlike the former Liverpool No7, the No8 isn’t winding down and content with a place in the squad. He’s heading into his peak years and needs a position. He needs a set home. But nobody can settle on what that is. Marco Rossi, the Hungary manager, believes Szoboszlai could be one of the best in the world as a holding midfielder: “Dominik Szoboszlai’s defensive play was positive," he stated. "After the sending off, we switched to a 5-3-1, so we could no longer put pressure on the opponent. He can play in any position, as he has proven in the Premier League, but we think he can be one of the best in the world in the number six, defensive midfield position.” Last season, Slot said Szoboszlai felt his best position was as a number eight. Some Liverpool fans now believe he’s the best fit for the right-back role. The 24-year-old is a Jack of all Trades type. If he leans into that, he could become the best in the world in that role. Capable of playing everywhere and excelling in multiple roles, he’s the dream player for every manager. In the short-term, though, Slot needs to figure out what to do with him. And what’s best for the team might not necessarily be best for Szoboszlai.