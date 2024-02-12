Copenhagen vs Man City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Copenhagen or draw double chance at 10/3 (General)
1pt Oscar Bobb to score anytime at 5/2 (bet365)
Last season's Champions League winners cruised through the group stages, and enter the knockout rounds as the favourites again.
With Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland building match fitness, as well as John Stones, Pep Guardiola's side are looking well set ahead of a defence of their treble in the second half of the season.
They faced Danish side Copenhagen in the group stages last term, hammering them 5-0 at the Etihad and playing out a stalemate away in Denmark. This season, the Danes have proved a handful for Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the group stages, meaning they can take some confidence into this one.
All signs point to a comfortable City win in this first leg but their history away from home in the knockout stages suggests otherwise, as does the potential 'Pep roulette', which could see rotation by the champs.
You have to go back to February 2022 for the last time City won a knockout tie away from home, a comprehensive 5-0 win against Sporting.
Last season, they drew all but one of their away games in the Champions League, never scoring more than once in each of those ties.
Considering all that, it's worth chancing Copenhagen to add to that tally, after all, they managed to hold City on home soil in the group stages last term, owing to a stellar display from Kamil Grabara between the sticks.
The price about COPENHAGEN OR DRAW is worth a bet here.
It may not prove to be the routine City win many are expecting, especially as they may have one eye on the weekend's game against Chelsea.
With possible rotation in mind for this game, youngster OSCAR BOBB TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth a look.
The 20-year-old Norwegian has already scored in the Champions League as well as Premier League this term, with the latter even being nominated for goal of the month for January.
He played all 90 minutes and scored in the 3-2 win against Red Star Belgrade in the group stages and is great value to find the net on Tuesday.
City's away knockout record, combined with strong home showings by Copenhagen and the prospect of Pep rotating is enough to chance the Danes to avoid defeat.
De Bruyne has assisted in every game he has featured since his injury, starting two and coming off the bench in the other two. Haaland has landed more than two shots on target in 17 of his 29 starts for club and country this season.
Defender Ruben Dias is suspended for this tie but Guardiola does not have any fresh injury concerns as such.
Meanwhile for Copenhagen, experienced midfielder Lukas Lerager remains suspended whilst Davit Khocholava and Theo Sander are unavailable due to injury. Norwegian full-back Birger Meling is a doubt for the game too.
Familiar names to Premier League fans including keeper Alex Runarssson and former Forest defender Scott McKenna should be expected in the starting XI.
Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, McKenna, Diks, Jelert; Clem, Jensen, Goncalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Bardghji
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Lewis; Nunes, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Bobb, Grealish; Haaland
Odds correct 1710 GMT (12/02/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.