Manchester City's Phil Foden

Copenhagen v Manchester City tips: Champions League preview and best bets

By George Gamble
16:57 · MON October 10, 2022

A red-hot Manchester City travel to Denmark to face Copenhagen on Tuesday, and George Gamble provides his best bets.

Football betting tips: Champions League

2pts Manchester City to win -2.5 Asian Handicap at 51/50 (bet365)

Hosts Copenhagen are yet to even hit the back of the net in any of their three UCL matches so far and conceded a colossal 30 shots in the reverse fixture at the Etihad.

They’ve won just two of their previous ten fixtures and both of those came via tight 1-0 scorelines. It’ll be another incredibly tough night for them as Manchester City can book their place in the knockout stages with a victory at Parken Stadium.

Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Tuesday

TV Channel: BT Sport 4

Copenhagen 22/1 | Draw 17/2 | Man City 1/10

Manchester City travel to Denmark having scored a gargantuan 20 goals across their last four outings and they know that if they can achieve victory here, their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League is secured.

A City side with something to play for is a scary prospect and FC Copenhagen had a taste of it last week when they were easily swept aside 5-0 by the Citizens.

It remains to be seen what starting line-up Pep Guardiola chooses to deploy, but he’ll be eager to get the win secured early doors and a relatively strong starting line-up can be expected.

I also expect this match to follow a similar format to the reverse fixture with City looking to get the game won in the opening 45 minutes and allow some of their key players a bit of rest ahead of a huge match against Liverpool on Sunday.

The visitors registered 16 shots on target in their home clash with FC Copenhagen and it would not be a surprise to see them register that once again. They have also covered a -2.5 handicap in five of their last six matches with four of those coming against arguably much stronger opposition than the Danes.

FC Copenhagen followed up last week’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City with a 1-1 draw to Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga and next in the league, they face a Brondby outfit who sit just a point behind them in the domestic table.

Although the hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 home Champions League outings, they have only beaten English opposition once before in their history and another big Manchester City win looks likely.

With this pick being priced up at odds on at various bookmakers, the 51/50 on MAN CITY covering a -2.5 HANDICAP for a fifth successive game makes plenty of appeal.

Copenhagen v Manchester City score prediction and best bets

  • 2pts Manchester City to win -2.5 Asian Handicap at 51/50 (bet365)

Score prediction: Copenhagen 0-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct 1515 BST (10/10/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS